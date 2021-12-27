  • Facebook
    Coronavirus: India’s Omicron tally rises to 578, highest single day rise; reports 6,531 COVID-19 cases

    First Published Dec 27, 2021, 10:48 AM IST
    Covid-19 numbers are rising sharply in several states in north and west India, despite another week of falling cases nationally.

    India on Monday logged 6,531 new coronavirus cases and 315 deaths, pushing the total active cases to 75,841 and the death count to 4,79,997 respectively. The country saw the highest single day rise of Omicron infections with 156 fresh cases, taking the total tally of such cases to 578, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on Sunday reported their first cases of the Omicron variant. Delhi has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 142, followed by Maharashtra at 141, Kerala 57, Gujarat 49, Rajasthan 42, Telangana 41, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.
     

    Meanwhile, active caseload currently stands at 75,841 with a decline of 925 cases in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 7,141 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,37,495, the ministry said. The recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent.

    So far, 141.70 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive in India. Meanwhile, the Centre has deployed multi-disciplinary central teams in 10 states which are reporting either an increasing number of Omicron and Covid-19 cases or a slow vaccination pace. As per the document, these 10 states are Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab.

