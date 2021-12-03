  • Facebook
    Coronavirus: India reports 9,216 new COVID-19 cases; recoveries soar over 3.4 crore

    First Published Dec 3, 2021, 11:01 AM IST
    Over 125.75 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
     

    India recorded 9,216 new Covid-19 cases, 391 deaths in the last 24 hours, as the country grapples with the new Omicron variant, two cases of which have been detected in Karnataka. With this the overall caseload reached 3,46,15,757 and the total death toll stands at 4,70,115, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.
     

    The active caseload stands at 99,976 with an increase of 213 cases, in a span of 24 hours. Active cases account for 0.29 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The country saw a total of 8,612 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 3,40,45,666. The total recovery rate stands at around 98.35 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, 64,46,68,082 samples have been tested up to December 2 for Covid-19. Of these 11,57,156 samples were tested on Thursday. Over 125.75 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

