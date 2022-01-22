  • Facebook
    Coronavirus: India registers slight dip in daily cases with 3.73 lakh new infections; Omicron tally at 10,050

    First Published Jan 22, 2022, 10:23 AM IST
    India's active cases currently stand at 21,13,365 with 5.43 per cent. The recovery rate stands at 93.31 per cent. The daily positivity rate has been reported at 17.22 per cent.

    India registered 3,37,704 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, along with the country's Omicron total at 10,050, up by 3.69 per cent from Friday. The new cases have shown a slight drop as the country reported 3,47,254 new cases on Friday.

    India's active cases currently stand at 21,13,365 with 5.43 per cent. The recovery rate stood at 93.31 per cent. The daily positivity rate has been reported at 17.22 per cent. Overall, 2,42,676 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours; pushing the total to 3,63,01,482.

    The five states that registered the highest number of cases are Maharashtra with 48,270 cases, Karnataka with 48,049 cases,  Kerala with 41,668 cases, Tamil Nadu with 29,870 cases and Gujarat with 21,225 cases. Nearly 56 per cent of the new cases are registered from the five states; Maharashtra alone records 14.29 per cent of the new cases.

    In all 488 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,88,884.

    India has administered a total of 67,49,746 doses in the last 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 1,61,16,60,078, under the nationwide vaccination drive. So far, a total of 19,60,954 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

    Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has announced a lockdown for this Sunday due to the rising cases in the state. Autos and taxis would be allowed to go to the airport, bus and rail stations. Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 28,561 new Covid cases to take the state's infection tally to 30,42,796.

     

    Karnataka lifted the weekend curfew but night curfew (10 pm -5 am) remains to arrest the spread of coronavirus. 

