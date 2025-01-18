Kashmiri Pandits hope to return, despite years of displacement: Survey

A recent survey reveals that 62% of displaced Kashmiri Pandits hope to return to Kashmir, with security being a primary concern. Despite hardships, many hold onto their ancestral properties, and over 12% have repurchased land. The community calls for permanent rehabilitation and government support.

The painful exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s continues to cast a long shadow on their lives. Despite the passage of decades, the displaced community still holds on to hopes of returning to their ancestral homeland in the Kashmir Valley. A recent survey, conducted by Shree Vishwakarma Skill University and Whetstone International Networking, sheds light on the lingering impacts of forced migration and the resilience of Kashmiri Pandits in preserving their culture, language, and heritage.

Hopes of return and rehabilitation remain

According to the findings of the survey, 62% of Kashmiri Pandits still wish to return to Kashmir. However, security remains their primary concern. The survey indicates that many of the displaced community members feel unsure about their safety should they return. While this concern is valid, the desire to return home remains undiminished. Furthermore, 42.8% of the respondents emphasize that group rehabilitation, supported by the government, is essential for a safe and organized return to the valley.



Holding onto property fuels hopes of return

The survey also highlighted that a significant number of displaced Kashmiri Pandits continue to hold on to their ancestral properties. In fact, 66.6% of respondents reported that they still own property in Kashmir, although 74.7% of these properties have remained abandoned. The tense political atmosphere during the 1990s led 44.1% of displaced families to sell their properties, often under pressure. However, the majority of respondents expressed that they still hold on to the hope of returning, despite the abandonment of these properties over time.

In a heartening development, over 12% of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits surveyed have repurchased property in Kashmir after their exile. This indicates a strong emotional and cultural attachment to their homeland, and a determination to rebuild their lives in the region one day. It reflects the deep connection that Kashmiri Pandits have with their ancestral land, despite the many challenges they face in their current circumstances.

The survey also uncovered that 61.3% of the respondents had been displaced multiple times, with some relocating up to three times. Nearly half (48.6%) of the displaced community still resides in migrant camps, grappling with the instability of their lives. Despite the difficulties, there is a strong desire for permanent rehabilitation. Displaced families are calling for sustained efforts from the government to end their prolonged suffering and provide them with a secure and permanent place to call home.



Kashmiri Pandits have long faced economic hardships and political marginalization. According to the survey, 58.9% of respondents reported experiencing political discrimination, while 63% expressed concerns about the lack of progress in their rehabilitation. These findings highlight the continued struggles of the displaced community, who feel left out of political processes and deprived of opportunities for economic advancement.

The survey report is a crucial step in raising awareness about the ongoing issues faced by displaced Kashmiri Pandits. It urges leaders and policymakers at both the central and state levels to take action to address the concerns of the community.

