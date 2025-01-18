13 km in 13 mins across 13 stations: Hyderabad Metro facilitates 'Green corridor' for heart transplant

Hyderabad Metro Rail created a Green Corridor on January 17, enabling the swift transportation of a donor's heart over 13 kilometres in just 13 minutes. This collaboration between metro authorities, medical professionals, and hospital staff ensured the heart reached its destination for a life-saving transplant.

13 km in 13 mins across 13 stations: Hyderabad Metro facilitates 'Green corridor' for heart transplant vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 3:56 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 3:56 PM IST

The Hyderabad Metro Rail set up a dedicated 'Green Corridor' on January 17, facilitating the swift transport of a donor's heart. The heart was moved from Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar to Gleneagles Global Hospital in Lakdi-ka-pul, covering a distance of 13 kilometres in just 13 minutes.

This extraordinary achievement was made possible through a seamless partnership between Hyderabad Metro authorities, medical professionals, and hospital staff. The heart, which is critical for a life-saving transplant, needed to be transported quickly as it remains viable for only a limited time outside the human body—typically 4 to 6 hours. The Green Corridor, which ensured a clear, traffic-free route, was instrumental in saving precious time and enabling a successful transplant.

Joy ride malfunction at amusement park in Hyderabad traps passengers upside down for 30 minutes (WATCH)

The heart was transported in the evening, at around 9:30 PM, when medical professionals, accompanied by the donor heart, boarded the metro. They moved swiftly through 13 metro stations, completing the journey in record time. This effort highlights the city's commitment to leveraging its world-class infrastructure to support emergency services and save lives.

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, the company operating the metro, expressed its commitment to contributing to society's welfare. They emphasized that such initiatives demonstrate the metro's potential beyond daily commutes, helping in critical medical operations as well.

Hyderabad student orders via Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy to see who delivers quickest. Here's who won

This Green Corridor is not the first of its kind in Hyderabad. Last year, the city police also set up a Green Corridor for the transportation of a live heart from Global Hospital in LB Nagar to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills. These efforts underscore the city's growing focus on ensuring that critical organs reach their destination quickly and safely.

Hyderabad Metro Rail, one of the longest operational metro networks in India, continues to play a vital role in the city’s infrastructure, connecting key areas and ensuring the smooth transit of both passengers and, in this case, life-saving organs. The metro operates daily from 6 AM to 11 PM, serving around five lakh passengers each day.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UP woman held hostage by kin for wanting to marry boyfriend, rescued after her social media post reaches DGP shk

UP woman held hostage by kin for wanting to marry boyfriend, rescued after her social media post reaches DGP

BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal's car attacked by BJP goons, claims AAP, releases video (WATCH) shk

Arvind Kejriwal's car attacked with stones by BJP goons, claims AAP, releases video (WATCH)

Kashmiri Pandits hope to return, despite years of displacement: Survey vkp

Kashmiri Pandits hope to return, despite years of displacement: Survey

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Suspect detained by Mumbai police in Madhya Pradesh two days after the attack anr

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Suspect detained by Mumbai police in Madhya Pradesh two days after the attack

Kerala: Doctor booked for blocking ambulance transporting critical patient in Kannur anr

Kerala: Doctor booked for blocking ambulance transporting critical patient in Kannur

Recent Stories

He has exceptional ODI record: Fans left shocked as Siraj excluded from Indias Champions Trophy 2025 squad

‘He has exceptional ODI record’: Fans left shocked as Siraj excluded from India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Maha Kumbh 2025: What is the difference between Naga Sadhu and Aghori Sadhu, do you know?

Maha Kumbh 2025: What is the difference between Naga Sadhu and Aghori Sadhu, do you know?

The Kardashians Season 6 Trailer OUT: From India's tour to secret romance, Kim Kardashian and family show some DRAMA (WATCH) RBA

The Kardashians Season 6 Trailer OUT: From India's tour to secret romance, Kim and her family show some DRAMA

UP woman held hostage by kin for wanting to marry boyfriend, rescued after her social media post reaches DGP shk

UP woman held hostage by kin for wanting to marry boyfriend, rescued after her social media post reaches DGP

8th Pay Commission: Central govt peon earnings might outpace IT salaries AJR

8th Pay Commission: Central govt peon earnings might outpace IT salaries

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women's Team Storms into Semis Defeating Bangladesh

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women's Team Storms into Semis Defeating Bangladesh

Video Icon
Saif Ali Khan Attack: New CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Buying Headphones After Crime, Another Shows..

Saif Ali Khan Attack: New CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Buying Headphones After Crime, Another Shows..

Video Icon
WATCH: Stray Dog Brings Sick Puppy to Vets, What Happens Next Will Leave You Speechless | Turkey

WATCH: Stray Dog Brings Sick Puppy to Vets, What Happens Next Will Leave You Speechless | Turkey

Video Icon
TikTok Ban: Why Was It Banned, How to Save Videos Before Sunday's Ban and App Alternatives

TikTok Ban: Why Was It Banned, How to Save Videos Before Sunday's Ban and App Alternatives

Video Icon
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA

Video Icon