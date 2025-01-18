13 km in 13 mins across 13 stations: Hyderabad Metro facilitates 'Green corridor' for heart transplant

Hyderabad Metro Rail created a Green Corridor on January 17, enabling the swift transportation of a donor's heart over 13 kilometres in just 13 minutes. This collaboration between metro authorities, medical professionals, and hospital staff ensured the heart reached its destination for a life-saving transplant.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail set up a dedicated 'Green Corridor' on January 17, facilitating the swift transport of a donor's heart. The heart was moved from Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar to Gleneagles Global Hospital in Lakdi-ka-pul, covering a distance of 13 kilometres in just 13 minutes.

This extraordinary achievement was made possible through a seamless partnership between Hyderabad Metro authorities, medical professionals, and hospital staff. The heart, which is critical for a life-saving transplant, needed to be transported quickly as it remains viable for only a limited time outside the human body—typically 4 to 6 hours. The Green Corridor, which ensured a clear, traffic-free route, was instrumental in saving precious time and enabling a successful transplant.



The heart was transported in the evening, at around 9:30 PM, when medical professionals, accompanied by the donor heart, boarded the metro. They moved swiftly through 13 metro stations, completing the journey in record time. This effort highlights the city's commitment to leveraging its world-class infrastructure to support emergency services and save lives.

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, the company operating the metro, expressed its commitment to contributing to society's welfare. They emphasized that such initiatives demonstrate the metro's potential beyond daily commutes, helping in critical medical operations as well.



This Green Corridor is not the first of its kind in Hyderabad. Last year, the city police also set up a Green Corridor for the transportation of a live heart from Global Hospital in LB Nagar to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills. These efforts underscore the city's growing focus on ensuring that critical organs reach their destination quickly and safely.

Hyderabad Metro Rail, one of the longest operational metro networks in India, continues to play a vital role in the city’s infrastructure, connecting key areas and ensuring the smooth transit of both passengers and, in this case, life-saving organs. The metro operates daily from 6 AM to 11 PM, serving around five lakh passengers each day.

