Coronavirus: India logs 9,765 new daily COVID-19 cases; recovery rate highest at 98.35%

India reported 9,765 new coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,46,06,541, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday. With 477 fresh fatalities, the death toll climbed to 4,69,724 according to the data. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 55 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 157 consecutive days now.



India's active caseload stands at 99,763. Active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.29 per cent. This is the lowest since March 2020. A total of 8,548 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries across the country to 3,40,37,054. The recovery rate is now at 98.35 per cent.