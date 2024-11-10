Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal REVEALS how he met his Mexican wife Gia on Kapil Sharma show

Discover the heartwarming tale of how Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal met his wife, Gia. From a chance encounter in Delhi to delivering food together, their journey is one of love and shared passion. Read more about their unique story!

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal opened up about his love story with his wife, Gia Goyal (previously named Grecia Munoz). In an interview with Kapil Sharma on his program, The Great Indian Kapil Show, Deepinder disclosed that a friend in New Delhi connected him to Gia, a former Mexican model. His acquaintance had predicted that Deepinder would wed her, he said.

“I was single for the longest time. My friends would set me up on dates and always advised me not to settle down. When Grecia first came to Delhi, a friend called me and said, ‘There’s a girl here you should meet.’ I agreed, and he said, ‘Make sure to meet her; you’ll end up marrying her,’" Deepinder recalled.

"He had always told me not to get serious, but this time he said, ‘You have to marry if you find a girl like her.’ I was intrigued to meet her, and then…" he added.

Deepinder married Gia earlier this year. After that, she relocated to India, where she has been actively involved in Zomato's operations. She was recently spotted working with Deepinder as a Zomato delivery boy to deliver food as part of his social experiment. In several locations across the city, the duo was spotted delivering meals while sporting matching t-shirts.