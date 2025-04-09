From boardrooms to burgers: Why everyone's an action figure now

Read Full Article

What do a tech CEO, a samosa, and your favorite OTT villain have in common? Well, they're all getting turned into action figures, and people are actually collecting them.

What began as a playful AI-generated trend has exploded into a full-blown cultural and commercial movement. From major brands to indie creators, everyone is riding the new wave of 'anything-can-be-an-action-figure' fever.

Adults are the new toy-lovers! Numbers prove it

Far from being child's play, this trend is being driven by grown-ups. In fact, adults have overtaken preschoolers as the largest consumers of toys, according to a June 2024 report by the New York Post, citing data from market research firm Circana.

Between January and April 2024 alone, US adults spent over $1.5 billion on toys, largely driven by nostalgia, fandom, and social media-fueled collecting.

By March 2025, the 'kidult' category had become a $7 billion phenomenon in the US alone, comprising 28% of total toy sales globally.

Nawal Ahuja, co-founder of the exchange4media Group, recently joined the action figure wave by posting a photo of his own miniature avatar.

His post quickly caught attention, with followers marveling at the likeness—one even quipped, "The resemblance is uncanny! AI is no longer artificial; it's heading straight for actual intelligence."

The post not only highlighted the rising trend of hyper-realistic collectibles but also underscored how AI-generated designs are blurring the line between the virtual and the real.

So, what's actually getting miniaturized?

What's fascinating is that Action Figures' trend first gained traction when AI-generated concept art of fictional characters went viral online. Designers used generative AI tools to create mockups of CEOs, snack items, and OTT characters as action figures—what started as playful internet content quickly turned into a full-blown product category.

For instance, platforms like CGDream offer AI Action Figure Generators that transform text prompts into detailed action figure designs, allowing users to visualize and create unique collectibles. ​Collectors are especially drawn to action figures of:

1. Corporate Founders & Tech Bros

Think Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and even startup founders in local ecosystems. Figurines of these icons are being positioned as "boardroom collectibles"—part parody, part prestige.

2. Food & FMCG Brands

Limited-edition action figures modeled after burgers, samosas, or even packaged snacks are popping up. It’s meme marketing meets merch.

3. Cricket Teams & Sports Icons

Teams are releasing figurines of star players for fans to collect, often tied to tournament launches or fan engagement campaigns.

4. OTT & Pop Culture Characters

Streaming platforms and creators are teaming up with collectible brands like Funko and Youtooz to launch figures of popular characters, especially from viral shows.

These examples highlight how AI-generated concept art has played a role in inspiring and shaping the current trend of action figures representing a diverse range of subjects.​

Several artists and designers have showcased AI-generated mockups on creative platforms. For example, Mediamodifier presented a collection of AI-generated mockups using tools like DALL-E and Midjourney, demonstrating the potential of AI in producing realistic product visualizations. ​

Action figures are not just about fun. They are brilliant marketing. Figures serve as brand memorabilia, merch, and conversation starters. “Collectibles create deep emotional engagement,” notes Circana in their January 2025 report on global toy trends. "Building sets, collectibles, and fan-driven products are fueling growth in a stabilizing market.”

Who's leading the charge?

Funko: With over 1,100 pop culture licenses, it has become a collector's staple.

Youtooz: A Gen Z favorite, offering meme and influencer-inspired collectibles.

Brands: Fast food chains, consumer goods companies, and sports franchises are launching their own custom lines.

And the best part? Many of these figures are either fan-designed or AI-generated before being manufactured, making them all the more meta.

Tiny figurines, Big cultural footprint

This isn't just a fleeting craze. Action figures are becoming modern-day artifacts of culture, commerce, and community—where identity, humor, and nostalgia intersect in 5 inches of plastic.

So don't be surprised if your favorite stand-up comic, street food, or neighborhood chaiwala ends up on your shelf. In 2025, everyone's an action figure.

