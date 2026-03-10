Xiaomi has launched its new high-performance tablet, the Xiaomi Pad 8, featuring the powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and an 11-inch 3.2K 144Hz display. Designed for work, education, and entertainment, it runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 and supports accessories like the Focus Pen Pro, with a starting price of Rs 33,999.

Xiaomi is known for providing high-end performance without the usual flagship price tag when it comes to high-end Android tablets. With a number of improvements, including the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and Xiaomi HyperOS 3, an 11-inch high-resolution display, improved memory and storage, and support for attachments like a keyboard and stylus, Xiaomi has now expanded the roster even further with the release of its successor, the Xiaomi Pad 8.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The new Xiaomi Pad is intended for consumers who don't want to spend more than Rs 50,000 on a portable gadget for business, education, and daily pleasure.

Xiaomi Pad 8: Features, Processor and Other Specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 8 has an 11-inch 3.2K display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a maximum brightness of 800 nits. Dolby Vision is supported on the screen, and the tablet can play video with Dolby Atmos audio.

Like the Xiaomi Pad 7, the new Pad 8 has two display options: a basic glossy screen and a nano-texture variant that is intended to lessen glare and reflections.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 mobile platform, along with UFS 4.1 storage and LPDDR5T RAM, power the Xiaomi Pad 8. According to Xiaomi, the chip improves CPU performance by about 32% and GPU performance by more than 50% when compared to previous generations.

The tablet is powered by Xiaomi HyperOS 3, which offers a revamped user interface with new system animations, lock screens, and widgets.

With a 9,200mAh battery and 45W rapid charging capabilities, the Xiaomi Pad 8 comes with a 67W charger. According to Xiaomi, the tablet will get security upgrades for six years and Android OS updates for four, which should help prolong its useful life.

The Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro, which delivers over 16,000 pressure levels and sub-1 ms latency, is compatible with the tablet for those who prefer handwriting or sketching. Additionally, rotation detection is supported by the stylus for annotation and drawing.

Xiaomi Pad 8: Price, Storage and Availability

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version of the new Xiaomi Pad 8 is priced at Rs 33,999. The pricing of the 12GB + 256GB model is Rs 36,999, while the 12GB + 256GB Nano Texture version is Rs 38,999.

For Rs 41,999 for the normal display and Rs 43,999 for the Nano Texture edition, Xiaomi is also selling a Creator's Edition that comes with the Focus Pen Pro.

The effective starting price is now Rs 30,999 thanks to Xiaomi's launch deal, which also includes an immediate discount of Rs 3,000 on a number of bank cards. The tablet will be available for purchase on Amazon, Xiaomi's own website, and retail partners starting on March 17 at 12 PM.