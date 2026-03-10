OnePlus is set to launch the Nord Buds 4 Pro in India on March 19, promising flagship-level performance at an affordable price. These wireless earphones will feature powerful noise cancellation up to 55dB, 12mm titanium-coated drivers, and support for spatial audio. The design is more compact with added volume sliders.

OnePlus is prepared to introduce its next product, the Nord Buds 4 Pro, in India following a little hiatus. On March 19, the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro wireless headphones will make their official debut in India. OnePlus is making it plain in today's announcement that we can anticipate reasonable prices given the Nord branding.

In a statement released to the media, OnePlus stated that the Nord Buds 4 Pro will offer "true flagship level performance at an affordable price." The wireless earphones are "designed to provide powerful noise cancellation while at the same time providing the super deep bass OnePlus Nord Buds users have come to expect."

What Can You Expect?

In order to create excitement for the new OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro, OnePlus has revealed the whole design along with a few important specifications, as is customary with these releases. In particular, OnePlus claims that the 12mm titanium-coated drivers in the Nord Buds 4 Pro are 100% more potent than those in the Nord Buds 3 Pro.

It has been revealed that the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro support both spatial audio and the LHDC 5.0 codec. According to OnePlus, the Nord Buds 4 Pro can effectively block out up to 55 decibels of noise. Additionally, TV Rheinland has certified them.

Additionally, OnePlus claims that each earphone has three microphones for "crystal clear calls even in tricky conditions." According to the business, in response to customer input, volume sliders have also been added to these earphones.

According to OnePlus, the new earphones are more compact in terms of design. Each earpiece weighs only 4.4 grams, and the casing is reportedly 10% smaller. OnePlus claims that the Nord Buds 4 Pro offer "impressive battery life" while having a smaller overall footprint, however they do not provide any specific figures. There will be two options for the earphones: Raven Black and Radiant Grey.

Details on availability and price will be revealed on March 19. They will be accessible online through the websites of OnePlus, Flipkart, and Amazon. For comparison, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are presently priced at Rs 10,999 on the OnePlus India website.

It's interesting to note that OnePlus plans to debut the 15T in China in the same month as the Nord Buds 4 Pro. The phone is a follow-up to the OnePlus 13T, which debuted as the OnePlus 13s in India. Right now, it's unclear whether and when OnePlus will introduce the OnePlus 15T in India.