PM Narendra Modi has cemented his position as the most-followed world leader on social media, crossing 30 million subscribers on YouTube and becoming the first politician to hit 100 million followers on Instagram, leading globally on both platforms.

Global Leader on YouTube

Among world leaders, PM Modi has the highest number of subscribers on YouTube. As per the rankings, he is comfortably ahead of others in the category. The second-highest, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has a subscriber base that is only about one-fourth of PM Modi's.

PM Modi has more than seven times the number of subscribers compared to US President Donald Trump, underlining the scale of his digital outreach and engagement worldwide.

Dominance Within India

Within India, the dominance and the popularity are clear. On the subscriber front, PM Modi has around three times more subscribers than Rahul Gandhi and over four times more than AAP and INC separately.

Historic Milestone on Instagram

With over 30 million subscribers, PM Modi's YouTube channel stands as the most subscribed to globally. This achievement comes Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier crossed the historic milestone of 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first world leader and politician to achieve this feat on the platform.

PM Modi joined Instagram in 2014. He has more than twice as many followers as US President Donald Trump on Instagram.

The total count of followers of the next five major world leaders is lower than PM Modi's individual follower count.

International Follower Comparison

US President Donald Trump holds the second spot with 43.2 million followers. PM Modi is followed by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto with 15 million followers, Brazilian President Lula with 14.4 million followers, Turkish President Erdogan with 11.6 million followers and Argentine President Javier Milei with 6.4 million followers.

Staggering Lead in India

Moreover, within India as well, the gap in the number of followers is staggering. The PM is miles ahead of other Indian political leaders on Instagram. The second spot is held by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with around 16.1 million followers, followed by Rahul Gandhi with approximately 12.6 million followers. (ANI)