Social media has become a major source of income, with platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter offering earnings through ads, brand deals, sponsorships, and other creative monetization opportunities.

Social media platforms are no longer just for entertainment. Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and others have become digital offices generating income in lakhs and crores. Social media economics suggest that cricketer Virat Kohli earns 12 crores, while actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone earn 3 crores and 1.5 crores respectively, just from Instagram.

The fact that a Bigg Boss winner's Instagram page reached 2 million followers made as much news as the revelation that a PR team manages his page. It's not just one actor; the social media accounts of most celebrities and influencers are handled by companies or PR teams. They have turned these pages into a source of income, with a fixed price for each post. This social media employment is not limited to metropolitan cities like Bengaluru. It is providing full-time jobs without any distinction between villages, towns, or cities.

Sources of Income

- YouTube provides income through ads, brand collaborations, memberships, and sponsored videos. With 50,000 to 1 lakh regular subscribers and consistent content, a good monthly income is possible.

- On Facebook, income opportunities are increasing through Reels, in-stream ads, and page bonuses, especially for creators over 30 who tell local stories.

- While direct monetization on Instagram is less common, there is good income potential through brand deals, affiliate links, and personal branding.

- There are indirect income opportunities through speaking engagements, book sales, training workshops, consulting services, local business promotions, etc.

Discipline Over Talent

However, don't expect to create a social media account overnight and start checking your bank balance. It's true that there's income here, but it's not immediate. It takes one to three years of continuous effort to increase subscribers and views. This then turns into a source of income. In this matter, discipline is more important than talent.

10 Formulas to Keep in Mind

Social media income is not stable. Therefore, experts have suggested some tips and formulas to create different income streams and ensure a continuous flow of money. These are the formulas that content creators should follow.

1. Social media as a full-time profession offers creative monetization opportunities on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

2. Content should targeting a loyal local audience has good demand. This helps in attracting local viewers without much competition.

3. YouTube provides the most stable income through ads, sponsorships, memberships, and branded content.

4. Facebook is profitable for regional creators through Reels and in-stream ads.

5. Instagram's branding income primarily comes from brand collaborations and affiliate marketing.

6. Consistent effort is key to making content go viral. Regular posts build income.

7. You generally have to wait 1 to 3 years for a stable income. Thus, income is slow in the initial years.

8. Multiple income streams are necessary. Relying solely on advertising is risky.

9. Content created by teachers, journalists, farmers, and experts is based on personal trust, and this trust increases income.

10. Although social media is profitable, it is unstable. Therefore, financial planning and savings are necessary for long-term success.