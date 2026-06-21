WhatsApp Plus: Now Pay Rs 79 a Month! Here's What You Get for the Money
WhatsApp is rolling out an optional subscription plan in India called 'WhatsApp Plus'. For a monthly fee of Rs. 79, users can get some cool new features. Let's check out what's on offer.
WhatsApp now has a monthly fee
For years, we've used WhatsApp for free. Now, the company is slowly introducing an optional subscription plan in India called 'WhatsApp Plus'. It costs Rs. 79 per month, but new users get a one-month free trial. Don't worry, all the basic features like messaging, calls, and end-to-end encryption will stay free for everyone.
The WhatsApp Plus Plan
The main idea behind WhatsApp Plus is to let you personalise the app. Subscribers get new colour themes, different app icons, and special notification sounds. You also get new sticker packs and can pin up to 20 chats at once. Plus, you get more control to organise your chat list just the way you like it.
Who will find this plan useful?
This subscription plan is perfect for people who love customising their app's look and feel. You get extra features and early access to new updates. However, if you only use WhatsApp for basic messaging and calls, you don't really need this. To subscribe, you can check the 'Subscriptions' section in your app settings. The company is rolling out this feature in phases, so it might not be available for everyone just yet.
Find the latest Technology News covering Smartphone Updates, AI (Artificial Intelligence) breakthroughs, and innovations in space exploration. Stay updated on gadgets, apps, and digital trends with expert reviews, product comparisons, and tech insights. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything shaping the future of technology.