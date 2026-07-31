August Launches: AI-Powered Smartphones With Super Batteries Are Set to Arrive!
This August, top brands like Google, Poco, Vivo, and OnePlus are dropping brand-new smartphones. Whether you want a massive battery, a pro-level camera, or a phone built for gaming and AI, there's something for everyone.
Good News for Customers!
Google Pixel Makes a Grand Entry!
The Google Pixel 11 series is the most awaited premium launch, set for August 12. The lineup includes the Pixel 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro XL, and 11 Pro Fold. These phones will feature the new Tensor G6 processor, Gemini AI, and a 'Pixel Glow' LED system for calls and notifications. For battery lovers, the Poco M8 Power launches on August 4 and the Redmi Note 17 5G on August 6, both packing a huge 8,000mAh battery.
SIM Cards: The Tiny Chip That Secretly Runs Your Phone More Than You Think!
Vivo S2 Arrives with New Features!
Vivo is launching the S2 on August 6, specially designed for photography fans. It will have a 50MP rear camera, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 7,050mAh battery. The iQOO Z11 is perfect for gaming and speed, and it falls in the around ₹30,000 price range. It comes with a massive 9,020mAh battery and supports 90W fast charging.
Best-Selling iPhone: Meet Apple’s ‘Baahubali’ That Ruled The Market!
Great Gaming on a Low Budget!
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