4 4 Image Credit : AI Generated Image

Great Gaming on a Low Budget!

If you want a great gaming experience without spending too much, the Infinix Hot 70 Pro with its 144Hz refresh rate is your best bet. Also launching in August, the OnePlus N6x is a strong entry-level choice. It offers a 7,000mAh battery, military-grade durability, and a VC cooling system. Basically, August has a phone for everyone, no matter what you're looking for—be it battery, camera, AI, or gaming.