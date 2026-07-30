Apple's iPhone 18 Pro launch is expected on September 8 or 9, 2026. Here's everything we know about the launch date, expected features, foldable iPhone rumours and release timeline.

Apple’s next flagship iPhone unveiling might be only weeks away and tech aficionados are already getting excited. While Apple has not yet confirmed its yearly September event, some industry sources claim the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max might be announced on either September 8 or September 9, 2026. Should the reports prove to be true this may also see Apple announce the much-awaited foldable iPhone, making this one of the company’s largest product debuts in years.

Most Likely Launch Date: September 8 or 9

According to people familiar with the matter, Apple is anticipated to stick to its customary early-September launch timetable. The firm is said to be hosting its keynote event on either Tuesday, September 8 or Wednesday, September 9, with pre-orders commencing later that week and retail availability anticipated for mid-September. Apple has not announced the event date; thus, the timeframe remains speculative on the industry side.

Focus On Top-End Models

Apple is apparently going to launch its products in phases for the first time in years. The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and reported foldable iPhone are said to be coming first, with normal iPhone 18 models perhaps arriving early 2027. The decision is expected to help Apple focus on its premium smartphones during the holiday shopping season.

iPhone 18 Pro rumoured upgrades

Leaks say the iPhone 18 Pro series might have a number of significant upgrades. The expected enhancements include an upgraded A20 chipset, a new display with a smaller Dynamic Island, improved camera capabilities, increased battery life and more colour options. Other speculations point to a slightly thicker design to squeeze in a bigger battery, although Apple hasn't officially published any specs.

Foldable iPhone might steal the show

Another big discussion point is Apple’s alleged foldable smartphone. It is not yet known what the official name of the gadget will be, but there are rumours that it might be shown together with the Pro models, which will be the first foldable smartphone from Apple after years of anticipation.

Apple Not Official Yet

All launch dates and specs are speculations until Apple sends out formal event invites. But, if the current speculations are to be believed, September might be one of the biggest product events Apple has had in recent memory, with new flagship iPhones and even an all-new gadget category taking center stage.