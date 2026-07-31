The world of biohacking often pushes boundaries, but Bryan Johnson, known for his extreme longevity experiments, recently made headlines for an unusual venture: freezing his girlfriend Kate Tolo's period blood.

Kate’s period blood is in my -80 °C freezer.



Around 10 mL. pic.twitter.com/OdLxO9qyJu — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) July 31, 2026

Johnson, who is known for spending millions of dollars on experiments aimed at slowing ageing, said the 10 ml sample from his girlfriend Kate Tolo is being stored for research.

The unusual disclosure quickly drew attention online, with some users questioning how far Johnson's approach to longevity research should go. Others said there was a genuine scientific reason to study menstrual samples.

Johnson has said the sample could help researchers study different types of cells and look for possible exposure to substances that may affect human health.