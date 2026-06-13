RIL launched its AGM Digital Assistant on WhatsApp (+91 79771 11111) for its 49th AGM on June 19, 2026. Developed by Jio Haptik, the 24x7 chatbot offers shareholders info on voting, dividends, and virtual participation.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has launched its AGM Digital Assistant on WhatsApp at +91 79771 11111 for the Company's 49th Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO), continuing a shareholder engagement initiative it pioneered in 2020.

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Pioneering Shareholder Engagement

According to the media release by Reliance, "The 2026 edition marks the sixth consecutive year of the AGM chatbot, underscoring Reliance's focus on using technology to enhance the shareholder experience."

RIL is "the first company in India to offer a chatbot service to answer shareholder and investor queries pertaining to its AGM, making this one of the earliest large-scale deployments of a dedicated AGM chatbot in corporate India."

49th AGM and Key Features

The company said the 49th AGM will be held on Friday, 19 June 2026 at 2:00 PM through video conferencing via JioEvents.

Reliance said the Digital Assistant is "a one-stop platform for AGM-related information and support, offering instant access to AGM details, voting guidance, dividend and taxation information, key documents and links, FAQs and other shareholder services."

The company added that shareholders can access information on "remote e-voting, Insta Poll procedures, virtual AGM participation, query submission, AGM documents and other meeting-related processes."

According to Reliance, "The chatbot also provides direct access to support channels, including the dedicated AGM support email and registrar helpdesk details." It is "available 24x7" and "remains operational throughout the AGM period until the conclusion of the meeting."

Digital Strategy and Development

Reliance said the AGM Digital Assistant was developed by Jio Haptik, a RIL subsidiary and a leader in intelligent virtual assistants for businesses. The company said the initiative is part of its "broader digital engagement strategy to make shareholder participation simpler, more transparent and more accessible -- reinforcing RIL's commitment to digitally empower businesses and individuals through simple, smart and secure technology-enabled solutions."

Reliance said the AGM Digital Assistant is live today and has been activated on WhatsApp at +91 79771 11111 for RIL's 49th AGM (Post-IPO).

The company said RIL pioneered the AGM chatbot in 2020 and is the first company in India to offer the service.

Reliance further informed that the AGM will be held on Friday, 19 June 2026 at 2:00 PM via video conferencing on JioEvents.

Shareholders can save +91 79771 11111 and send a simple WhatsApp message saying "Hi" to begin.

Reliance said the platform offers instant access to AGM details, voting guidance, dividend and taxation information, key documents, links and FAQs.

The company said shareholders can access remote e-voting, Insta Poll procedures, virtual AGM participation, query submission and AGM documents through the menu-driven service.

Reliance added that dedicated AGM support email and registrar helpdesk details are available 24x7, and the chatbot remains live across the entire AGM period until the conclusion of the meeting.

As per RIL's Annual Report 2025-26, the Company has 44,21,289 shareholders. (ANI)