Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, potentially launching in September 2026, will feature significant upgrades. Expected enhancements include a variable-aperture camera, the new A20 chipset, a larger battery, and a notable price increase in India.

Months before its official release, Apple's next high-end iPhones are already generating headlines. The most likely date for the unveiling of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max is September 12, 2026, according to leaks. The launch is anticipated to follow Apple's customary September release cycle, though the company has not yet confirmed the exact date.

Recent reports suggest that Apple may introduce the iPhone 18 Pro range independently of the regular iPhone 18 variants. According to reports, the standard iPhone 18 series may make its appearance later, while the Pro versions may come with Apple's speculated foldable iPhone. If true, this would represent a dramatic change in Apple's launch approach.

iPhone 18 Pro Series: Expected Camera Upgrades

The iPhone 18 Pro Max's variable-aperture primary camera is anticipated to be its greatest feature. The new sensor may literally alter the quantity of light entering the lens, in contrast to the fixed aperture present on existing iPhones. It is anticipated that the modification would increase video recording in difficult lighting circumstances, provide more realistic background blur in portrait pictures, and improve low-light photography.

iPhone 18 Pro Series: Expected Chip, Battery

Apple's new A20 chipset, which is supposedly based on TSMC's cutting-edge 2nm manufacturing, may power the forthcoming flagship. It is anticipated that the CPU would function more quickly while using less electricity. For better connection, Apple is also expected to launch its own C2 modem.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max might have one of the biggest batteries ever installed inside an iPhone, with a capacity of up to 5,200mAh. Additionally, a 35% smaller Dynamic Island, a slightly thicker body to fit the bigger battery, and a brighter LTPO+ display are anticipated features of the phone.

iPhone 18 Pro Series: Expected price in India

There are also rumours that the iPhone 18 Pro series will cost more. According to industry projections, increased component and manufacturing costs might result in a Rs 20,000–Rs 30,000 price increase for the Pro versions in India. The iPhone 18 Pro Max may become Apple's most costly consumer smartphone to date if the reports are true.