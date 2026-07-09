SIM stands for Subscriber Identity Module. It's a tiny chip that connects your mobile phone to a mobile network, acting like your phone's personal ID.

Everyone has a mobile phone these days. But if your phone doesn't have a SIM card, you can't do most of the important stuff. Making calls, sending an SMS, or using the mobile network becomes impossible. So, what makes a SIM card so crucial? Let's find out.

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SIM stands for Subscriber Identity Module. It's a small chip that connects your phone to a mobile network. Simply put, a SIM card is like an identity card for your mobile. When you get a SIM from a telecom company, they link a mobile number and network information to it. This is how your mobile is identified on the network.

Think of it this way: if your phone is a car, the SIM is its number plate. It tells the mobile network which customer the phone belongs to. With a SIM, you can make and receive calls, send SMS, and use mobile data. Without it, your phone's camera, games, Wi-Fi, and some offline features will still work, but you won't get any services related to the mobile network.

When you switch on your phone, the SIM card sends its identity to the mobile network. The network checks if the SIM is valid. If everything is okay, the network gives you permission to use calls, internet, and messaging services. The SIM card securely stores important data like your mobile number, customer ID, network information, and special security codes. This is why even if you put your SIM into a different phone, the same number and network will work on that device.

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Yes, but in a limited way. Without a SIM, you can use the internet through Wi-Fi. You can also use the camera, watch videos, and play games. However, you won't be able to make regular mobile calls, send SMS, or use mobile data.

Lately, many new smartphones are coming with an eSIM facility. With this, you don't need to insert a separate plastic SIM card. The network is activated on a digital chip that's already built into the phone. The biggest advantage is that there's no hassle of changing SIMs, and it also saves space inside the phone.

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Some other interesting facts about SIM cards

* The world's first SIM card was made in 1991 by the German company Giesecke+Devrient. It had a memory of just 8 KB.

* An old SIM card could store thousands of contacts, but today, most people use the cloud or their phone's memory for that.

* An eSIM has no physical card. It's activated using a QR code or a telecom profile.

* Every SIM card has a unique ICCID (Integrated Circuit Card Identifier) number, which gives it a distinct identity.

* The size of SIM cards has become smaller over time. It started with the full-size SIM, then came the mini-SIM, micro-SIM, nano-SIM, and now, the eSIM.