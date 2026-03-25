3 5 Image Credit : Getty

How to Use It? Here Are the Simple Steps!

Here’s how NRIs can get started. First, download and open the Paytm app on your phone. Then, log in using your international mobile number and verify it with an SMS. The final step is to link your active NRE/NRO bank account. Once that's done, you can scan QR codes at shops in India, pay on websites, or send money to friends. The best part? Paytm says there are no extra forex charges for this.