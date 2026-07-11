Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has become the target of a MAGA-led backlash following a plan to cut 3,200 jobs. The layoffs have also brought Microsoft's use of the H-1B visa program back into the spotlight.

Asha Sharma, the CEO of Xbox, has found herself squarely in the crosshairs of a political firestorm. The trigger for this controversy is a corporate plan to slash a significant number of jobs — 3,200 to be precise — at the gaming behemoth. It's a move that has sparked immediate and fierce criticism. But this isn't just the usual anger over corporate downsizing.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The backlash is being spearheaded by the MAGA movement, which has framed the layoffs in starkly political terms. The charge being levelled is that Sharma is responsible for firing "3,200 Americans." This specific framing has consequences. The job cuts have done more than just create a PR headache for Xbox. They have reignited a long-simmering and contentious debate over Microsoft's use of the H-1B visa program. Suddenly, a corporate decision is being viewed through a political lens.

A Familiar Script: Layoffs and Immigration Politics

The connection being drawn by critics is a potent one. The argument, pushed aggressively online, questions why a major American corporation is letting go of its domestic workforce. This has led to renewed scrutiny of the company's reliance on the H-1B visa program, which facilitates the hiring of foreign workers. This line of attack inevitably places Sharma, an executive of Indian origin, in an extremely difficult position. She has become the public face of a decision that is now deeply entangled with America's divisive politics on immigration, nationalism, and jobs. It's a heavy burden for any executive to carry. It’s a familiar and frankly, ugly, script.

A standard, if painful, corporate restructuring exercise is quickly hijacked by political actors. It gets twisted into a flashpoint for a much larger culture war. For now, Asha Sharma and Xbox are at the centre of a storm that seems to be less about the future of gaming and far more about the political anxieties gripping the United States. The focus has shifted from business strategy to a charged debate on who gets to work in America. Go figure.

Who is Asha Sharma?

Asha Sharma was born in 1989 in Racine, Wisconsin, USA. Her parents were divorced and her mother worked at a department store. As a youngster, Asha even worked on a golf course.

In 2011, the Xbox CEO earned her Bachelor of Science degree in business from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. Asha Sharma ran a community initiative for at-risk teens in Brooklyn while studying.

After finishing university, she worked with Microsoft’s marketing division for two years. She joined Porch Group as COO in 2013, a role that would eventually land her on Forbes’ 30 Under 30. Four years later, Asha joined Meta where she worked on creator, developer and digital ecosystem products with teams on Messenger and Instagram Direct.

She came on board as COO at Instacart in 2021, and was there when the firm went public in 2023. Sharma re-joined Microsoft in 2024 as president, CoreAI Product, handling Azure AI, machine learning systems and other AI technologies until assuming the role of executive vice president and CEO of Microsoft Gaming (which has since been renamed to Xbox) in February this year. Sharma also has served on the boards of Coupang and The Home Depot.