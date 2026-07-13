The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max may be significantly more expensive than its predecessor due to rising memory chip costs. According to leaks, the component cost could increase by about Rs 28,600, potentially pushing the price of the top-tier 2TB model in India past Rs 2.5 lakh.

Even though Apple'siPhone 18 series is still months away, the pricing discussion over it has already begun, and it doesn't seem good for consumers. The iPhone 18 Pro Max may wind up costing much more than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, according to recent rumours, and this isn't just because Apple decided to raise the price. It all boils down to increased memory chip prices, which are something that Apple has no control over.

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The first two versions in the series are anticipated to be the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. If these rumours are accurate, the Pro Max may end up being one of the priciest phones available anywhere in the globe.

iPhone 18 Pro Series: Expected Leaked Price

The iPhone 18 Pro Max's components may have cost about $300 more than those of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, according to a research from Counterpoint Research. With current currency rates, that comes to about Rs 28,600.

To be clear, Apple has not officially announced a price increase. This prediction is based on growing component costs, especially those of DRAM and NAND memory, which have increased dramatically this year as a result of the increased demand for AI infrastructure worldwide. However, it is reasonable to assume that at least some of the increase in component prices will be reflected in the final price.

Here is what the iPhone 18 Pro Max may cost if this Rs 28,600 hike applies to the entire lineup, based on the current pricing for the iPhone 17 Pro Max in India. The current pricing of the iPhone 17 Pro Max is Rs 1,49,900 for the 256GB model, Rs 1,69,900 for the 512GB model, Rs 1,89,900 for the 1TB model, and Rs 2,29,900 for the premium 2TB model.

Here's where the iPhone 18 Pro Max would end out after adding the projected Rs 28,600 increase to each of these:

256GB: around Rs 1,78,500

512GB: around Rs 1,98,500

1TB: around Rs 2,18,500

2TB: around Rs 2,58,500

Remember that these are not official Apple prices; rather, they are approximations based on increases in component costs. Once Apple accounts for its own margins, India-specific taxes, and the amount of this cost increase it chooses to absorb vs pass on to customers, actual retail pricing may differ. However, even as a rough estimate, it provides an idea of the potential price of the high-end iPhone 18 Pro Max, particularly if the 2TB model surpasses Rs 2.5 lakh.

This wouldn’t be an isolated move either. Apple has already increased prices on several products in India recently.