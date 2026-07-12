Elon Musk slammed OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as Apple filed a lawsuit accusing the AI company of stealing trade secrets and recruiting former Apple hardware executives.

Elon Musk has sharply criticized OpenAI CEO Sam Altman after Apple filed a lawsuit accusing the AI company of misappropriating trade secrets and recruiting former Apple employees involved in hardware development.

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Reacting to posts on X by user DogeDesigner, Musk wrote, "Scam Altman strikes again …" In a separate reply, he added, "He takes scamming to a whole new level."

The first post shared by DogeDesigner claimed that Apple sued OpenAI for stealing its trade secrets "at every level," from technical staff to the Chief Hardware Officer, to build competing consumer hardware. Musk responded with his criticism.

In another post, DogeDesigner wrote that Musk had warned the world about "Scam Altman" and that everyone is now finding out why. Musk replied, "He takes scamming to a whole new level."

Apple Accuses OpenAI of Stealing Trade Secrets

According to the lawsuit, Apple alleges that OpenAI improperly obtained its confidential trade secrets while building its consumer AI hardware efforts. The complaint claims OpenAI hired several former Apple employees, including senior hardware executives, and alleges that confidential information related to Apple's hardware development was used to accelerate competing products.

The lawsuit further alleges that OpenAI encouraged job candidates during interviews to bring physical Apple prototypes, share proprietary manufacturing processes, and help the AI company tap into Apple's closely guarded supplier network.

Apple claims these stolen materials were used to jumpstart OpenAI's own secret consumer hardware projects. The lawsuit explicitly names two former Apple employees alongside OpenAI and an AI device startup called io Products Inc.

OpenAI has responded to the lawsuit. Drew Pusateri, OpenAI's Director of Strategic Communications, took to X to flatly deny the allegations, stating: "We have no interest in other companies' trade secrets. We remain focused on building innovative technology that empowers people everywhere."

The lawsuit adds to ongoing tensions between major tech companies over the rapid development of AI technology and the talent war driving it. Apple's move signals increased scrutiny on how AI companies are building their hardware capabilities.

The case is expected to draw significant attention as it navigates the legal system. The allegations raise questions about the boundaries of talent recruitment and intellectual property protection in the tech industry.

Neither Apple nor OpenAI has provided further comments beyond their initial statements.