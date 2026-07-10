WhatsApp is reportedly developing a built-in birthday reminder tool, discovered in a recent Android beta version. This feature would use stored birthdate information to send in-app notifications, reminding users of their contacts' special days. The tool is still under development and not yet accessible, with privacy controls yet to be detailed.

WhatsApp looks to be working on another feature that would make ordinary interactions more convenient. After introducing many new features in recent months, the Meta-owned messaging platform is now apparently developing a built-in birthday reminder tool that would allow users to remember their contacts' birthdays without relying on third-party calendar applications. While the tool is still under development, early indications suggest it may remind users when a contact's birthday approaches. Here's all you need to know about the reported feature and how it's supposed to function.

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The capability was discovered in a recent WhatsApp beta for Android upgrade, according to WABetaInfo. According to the report, the rival of Telegram is creating a unique area that would show forthcoming birthdays and deliver in-app notifications when one of your friends is commemorating their special day.

According to reports, the functionality expands on WhatsApp's previous decision to gather users' dates of birth in some areas. The option was first offered by the corporation in order to adhere to local laws and age verification requirements. But up until today, regular consumers had no obvious need for the information.

WhatsApp is anticipated to use the stored birthdate information to create birthday notifications if the birthday reminder feature is eventually implemented. Reminders, however, are only effective for contacts whose birthdays have already been entered into the app. It is unlikely that contacts who have never given WhatsApp their date of birth will show up in the reminders list.

Even beta testers are unable to access the feature as it is currently under development. Additionally, the well-known messaging app has not disclosed any privacy settings that would allow users to choose whether or not their contacts can see their birthdays. It's possible that Meta will add more privacy controls before the feature is widely available because development is still in progress.