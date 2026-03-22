Artificial intelligence start-up OpenAI is reportedly planning to nearly double its workforce to around 8,000 employees by the end of 2026. This aggressive expansion focuses on key areas like engineering and product development to maintain its lead amidst fierce AI competition from rivals like Google.

Artificial intelligence start-up OpenAI is planning to nearly double its workforce to around 8,000 employees by the end of 2026, up from about 4,500 currently, according to a report by the Financial Times. The expansion shows the company's aggressive efforts to increase operations as competition in the AI industry heats up. Reuters was unable to independently verify the allegation, and OpenAI did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

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According to the report, the firm plans to employ the majority of its new personnel in critical areas such as product development, engineering, research, and sales, indicating a broad-based growth strategy. OpenAI is also believed to be hiring more "technical ambassadors" to assist firms better integrate and use its AI products, such as ChatGPT.

The hiring effort coincides with a spike in investment and competition in the artificial intelligence field. OpenAI was allegedly valued at over $840 billion in its most recent fundraising round, which includes participation from big technological companies and investors like as SoftBank, chaired by Masayoshi Son.

The action is partly driven by internal company urgency. CEO Sam Altman allegedly issued a "code red" edict late last year, halting non-core projects and pushing teams to hasten development in reaction to competition breakthroughs such as Google's Gemini 3.

As the global AI competition heats up, OpenAI's planned growth demonstrates the company's commitment to maintaining its leading position in a fast growing and highly competitive field.