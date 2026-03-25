1 4 Image Credit : Realme

Realme 16 5G: A New Smartphone Revolution in India!

Realme is strengthening its position in the Indian market with its next big launch, the 'Realme 16 5G'. The company has already dropped teasers that are going viral. It's also confirmed that the phone will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.The phone's biggest highlight is its design. It's the first phone in India to feature a 'Selfie Mirror'. This means the rear camera module has a small reflective surface, like a mirror. This lets you see yourself while taking high-quality selfies with the main camera.