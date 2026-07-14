The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max might not have major feature differences beyond battery life, according to early speculation. This raises questions about Apple's 'Pro' strategy and whether a bigger battery is enough to justify the 'Max' branding.

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro range is already causing the rumour mill to churn, but not because of a new camera or special feature. This time the big deal is that the only real difference between the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max could be the size of the battery and the screen.

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But if the reports are accurate, it would be a big departure for Apple's plan for its flagship product. Apple has for years differentiated the bigger Pro Max model with distinct features, especially in the camera section. But this year, the Pro versions might come with the same hardware, which would make the purchase choice a lot easier.

Buyers Have a Simpler Choice

But in the past, picking the Pro Max was not only about a bigger screen; it was about having the most technologically sophisticated iPhone Apple had to offer. The hefty price was justified by exclusive camera systems and premium features.

If the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max provide the same CPU, cameras, display technology and performance, then the selection may come down to just 2 factors:

Monitor size Battery runtime

That means many purchasers are left deciding between a smaller phone that's simpler to carry or a bigger gadget with more juice on a single charge.

What happens to the “Pro Max” name?

This proposed plan also raises problems regarding Apple’s brand. The ‘Pro Max’ tag has always been reserved for the company’s most expensive, feature-rich smartphone.

Without unique features, the larger model could just be a bigger version of the Pro and not a distinctively better flagship. That might streamline Apple's portfolio, but it could also remove some of the uniqueness that has made the Pro Max attractive to hardcore users.

Will a Bigger Battery Fix It?

Battery life is still one of the most critical aspects for smartphone customers and a bigger battery might still be a convincing argument to go for the Pro Max. If you’re the type of person who streams movies, plays games or spends a lot of time away from a charger, the additional stamina could be worth it.

If you’re someone who prefers a smaller phone but doesn’t want to sacrifice on performance, the regular iPhone 18 Pro might be the superior value for money option, assuming both phones have the same flagship features.

The Bottom Line

Apple’s flagship range may be the simplest it’s ever made if it closes the feature gap between the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Buyers might just need to choose how much screen size and battery life they desire, rather than deciding between features.

One of the major issues ahead of Apple’s projected iPhone 18 unveiling is: would a bigger battery be enough on its own to warrant the Pro Max branding?