Sam Altman 'happy' to bring joy to X with Ghibli effect, calls Elon Musk's platform as 'negative'

The Ghibli frenzy is going viral and is nearly at an all-time high. It should come as no surprise, therefore, that Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the company that makes ChatGPT, has been in seventh heaven for the past several days.

A Twitter user named Sohail Ahmed wrote on Twitter, "After a long time I see positivity on x because of people sharing cute images of their family and loved ones. Thanks Sam". While writing the same, he quoted Sam Altman's tweet where he wrote, "can yall please chill on generating images this is insane our team needs sleep."

This is not the first time that Elon Musk and Sam Altman have ridiculed one another. In several tweets, Elon Musk has ridiculed ChatGPT's Ghibli image generator. One continued by implying that the business is squandering funds intended for worthy purposes on pointless items.

The two have a history of openly making fun of one another. Elon Musk and a group of wealthy investors attempted to purchase ChatGPT manufacturer OpenAI earlier this year. He stated that the goal of the offer is to prevent OpenAI from becoming a for-profit company. OpenAI is "not for sale," Altman said, rejecting the buyout offer. Musk, the owner of competing business xAI, made the overture, which Altman described as an effort to "slow us down."

Following last week's release of ChatGPT's upgrade to GPT-4o, the Ghibli fever has gone global. Among the numerous improvements of the GPT-4o are the ability to follow increasingly intricate and nuanced instructions and more precise text representation. As users of ChatGPT (and OpenAI's text-to-video service, Sora) started mimicking the work of the Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli, which produced films like "Spirited Away" and "Howl's Moving Castle," one of these styles swiftly took over Instagram and Twitter.

