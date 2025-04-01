user
Apple releases iOS 18.4 with Apple Intelligence in India – Is your iPhone compatible?

Apple Intelligence is now available in India with the iOS 18.4 update. This upgrade brings AI-powered features to select iPhone models, enhancing user experience.

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 1, 2025, 1:45 PM IST

With the release of iOS 18.4, Apple has finally made its eagerly awaited Apple Intelligence capabilities available to Indian customers. This upgrade, which started to roll out late Monday, gives some iPhone models access to more sophisticated tools and extends Apple's AI-driven capabilities to new areas.

Which iPhones are compatible for Apple Intelligence?

Although Indian iPhone customers are thrilled about the introduction of Apple Intelligence, not all devices are compatible. Only the most recent iPhone 16 range, which includes the iPhone 16e, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max from the previous year, will have the AI-powered capabilities.

Initially, Apple Intelligence was introduced in the US, UK, Canada, and Europe. With iOS 18.4, it now reaches a wider audience by supporting a number of languages, including French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and localised English for Singapore and India.

How to activate Apple Intelligence?

It's easy to activate Apple Intelligence if you have a compatible iPhone. Just download the most recent iOS 18.4 update by going to Settings > General > Software Update. But since Apple is releasing the update gradually, some customers might not see it right once. If the update isn't already accessible, it should show up in the next days or hours.

With Apple Intelligence now expanding to more users worldwide, iPhone owners in India can finally experience Apple’s AI-driven innovations firsthand. If your device is compatible, updating to iOS 18.4 unlocks an array of powerful features aimed at making your iPhone smarter than ever before.

