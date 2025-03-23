Airtel’s new Rs 301 plan: UNLIMITED calls, data and free JioHotstar for IPL 2025!

Read Full Article

Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom provider with a user base of 38 crore, has introduced a new Rs 301 recharge plan as IPL 2025 kicks off. Well-known for its robust network connectivity, Airtel regularly introduces new plans to meet the demands of its clients. For cricket fans, this most recent package is an alluring choice because it provides unlimited calls, internet, SMS, and a complimentary OTT subscription.

All about Airtel's Rs 301 plan

The new Rs 301 prepaid package from Airtel is unique in that it provides a combination of talking, internet, and entertainment features. Customers who use this plan receive:

Unlimited calling: Call any Indian network for free.

Free SMS per day for the duration of the validity.

1GB Data per day: A total of 28GB of data for 28 days.

Disney+ Hotstar Subscription: Enjoy free access for three months to watch IPL 2025 and other entertainment content.

With IPL 2025 fans in mind, Airtel created this strategy. This package includes a Disney+ Hotstar subscription, which allows viewers to watch all IPL matches live for free. The Hotstar membership will endure for three months, providing subscribers with additional value even if the package is only good for 28 days.

What about Airtel's other plans?

Airtel recently unveiled the Rs 100 and Rs 195 prepaid plans, which provide affordable internet and calling features. However, by adding an OTT subscription in addition to daily internet and unlimited talking, the Rs 301 package provides additional value.

This is a fantastic offer for those looking for a monthly prepaid plan with OTT perks. The plan guarantees that cricket fans won't miss out on IPL 2025 live streaming in addition to offering enough bandwidth for everyday use.

