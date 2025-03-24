Jio users rejoice! FREE cloud storage now included with recharge plans; Check details

Read Full Article

With over 460 million customers, Reliance Jio is the biggest telecom company in the nation. The firm often launches new services and recharge plans because it values client happiness and convenience. Jio just introduced a fascinating new option to its recharge services. For millions of smartphone users, Reliance Jio's addition of AI Cloud Storage to its recharge plans is a huge relief. Those who own smartphones with limited capacity no longer have to be concerned about running out of space.

What is the AI Cloud Storage service?

Both prepaid and postpaid users can use this AI Cloud Storage service, which was revealed during the company's 2024 AGM. This feature's introduction fits into Jio's goal of "AI Everywhere for Everyone." Up to 100GB of storage was made available to consumers when this service was first launched. 50GB of AI Cloud Storage is being offered by Jio as an extra perk in a number of its recharge plans. This promotion is available to both prepaid and postpaid customers.

Recharge plans for Cloud storage

With the majority of its recharge plans, Jio is offering AI Cloud Storage for free. Both of its yearly subscriptions provide users access to up to 50GB of AI Cloud Storage. Furthermore, 50GB of AI Cloud Storage is included with the subscriptions that cost Rs 999 and Rs 899 and have validity periods of 98 and 90 days, respectively. Additionally, Jio's Rs 1029 Amazon Prime plan comes with 50GB of AI Cloud Storage, while the Rs 1299 recharge plan offers this storage in addition to a Netflix subscription.

In other developments, 200 stolen cell phones have been found using the Sanchar Saathi site, according to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The cyber cell and local police provided assistance to those who reported their stolen devices on this site, which led to the restitution of their phones.

