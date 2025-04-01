Vivo V50e coming to India soon: Features and specs CONFIRMED! Here's how much it will cost you

Read Full Article

The Vivo V50e is all set to launch in India soon. Vivo has verified the Vivo V50e's primary specifications, however the company has not yet disclosed the device's official launch date. The fact that the firm is gloating about the phone's photographic capabilities indicates that this will probably be one of the main selling points of the next Vivo phone. We now have a clearer sense of what to anticipate from the V50e thanks to additional information that the brand has disclosed.

Vivo V50e to launch soon: Check expected features

The business revealed in a release that the forthcoming Vivo V50e will have a compact profile. According to the teasers Vivo has released, the phone will have a glass back panel similar to its predecessor, but with a unique texture that resembles sand. When the Vivo V50e is released in India, we will get precise information on the design materials, but the teaser photos also give the impression that the device has curved edges and frames. The pendulum-shaped camera module at the rear, which has been a feature of the most recent Vivo V series phones, is still visible.

According to Vivo, the Vivo 50e is compatible with IP68 and IP69 classifications, which will shield it from dust, water, and high-pressure sprays. The business has verified that the V50e's quad curved AMOLED panel supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz, although it has not disclosed the precise display size.

The Sony IMX882 sensor serves as the primary camera in its twin camera setup on the rear. It is said that the second one is an ultra-wide sensor. It is confirmed to include a 50-megapixel camera on the front with eye focussing capabilities. The front and rear camera systems will be able to record 4K footage. We will probably learn more about Vivo's underwater shooting feature in the upcoming weeks.

Vivo V50e: Expected price

When the Vivo V40e was first released in India, it cost Rs 28,999. The Vivo V50e, its replacement, is anticipated to have a basic price of less than Rs 30,000 and be priced in a comparable range. You might wonder, how is this possible? Given that Vivo just released the Vivo V50 smartphone for Rs 34,999, the Vivo V50e variant—a more subdued version of the Vivo V50 smartphone—isn't anticipated to cost more than Rs 30,000. Given that the new Vivo phone is expected to ship in a few weeks, price information will probably be released shortly.

