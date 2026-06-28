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iPhone Deals Alert: Flipkart GOAT Sale Drops Massive Discount ; Grab Yours Before It’s Gone!
Flipkart's GOAT Sale is offering a massive discount of up to ₹22,000 on the iPhone 17 models. We've got all the details on this special sale right here, so you can decide if it's the right time to upgrade.
Up to ₹12,000 off on iPhone 17
Discounts on iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max
There are great deals for those looking for a premium phone too. The iPhone 17 Pro, originally priced at ₹1,34,900, is now available for ₹1,12,900. That's a massive discount of ₹22,000. Similarly, Flipkart has announced a price cut of up to ₹22,000 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which you can grab for ₹1,27,900.
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iPhone 17 Features
Is it worth buying during this sale?
For anyone planning to buy a new iPhone, the Flipkart GOAT sale is an excellent opportunity. You can save a good amount of money, with discounts of up to ₹12,000 on the iPhone 17 and up to ₹22,000 on the Pro models. Before you buy, check for extra benefits like bank offers, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options to get an even better deal.
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