3 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

iPhone 17 Features

Apple has packed the iPhone 17 with a next-gen processor to boost its performance. Key features include a Super Retina XDR OLED display with a high refresh rate, the powerful A19 chipset, and better battery backup. It also has a dual-camera system for clear photos in low light and supports 4K video recording, along with a USB-C port.**Triple Camera System**Apple designed the iPhone 17 Pro model for professional users. It features a premium titanium body, the even more powerful A19 Pro chip, an advanced triple-camera system with a periscope telephoto zoom, and pro-level photo and video features. A brighter ProMotion display and AI features from Apple Intelligence make this phone stand out.