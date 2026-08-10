Flipkart's Freedom Sale 2026 offers the iPhone 17 Pro for an effective price as low as Rs 88,900. This price is achievable by stacking bank discounts and exchange offers on the 256GB model. The article also weighs the benefits of grabbing this deal versus waiting for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro.

Flipkart’s Freedom Sale 2026 is now live, and there are some interesting smartphone deals worth checking out. You may now lower the effective price of Apple's premium iPhone 17 Pro below Rs 90,000 if you've been eyeing it. Flipkart presently lists the 256GB model, which debuted in India at Rs 1,34,900, for Rs 1,26,900. It may be bought for as little as Rs 88,900 by stacking the available bank and exchange deals.

Last year, Apple released the iPhone 17 Pro with 256GB of storage at Rs 1,34,900. However, it is presently priced at Rs 1,26,900 on Flipkart. That is an unconditional 6% discount. However, you may get an extra Rs 8,000 off if you have the correct cards, either a Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI credit card, which would reduce the cost to Rs 1,18,900.

How about exchanging your old phone? Depending on the gadget, Flipkart offers exchange advantages of up to Rs 39,950, which might further reduce the price. The effective price of the iPhone 17 Pro is now Rs 88,900 since Flipkart is offering Rs 30,000 discount when you trade an iPhone 15.

Note that the phone's real selling price is not Rs 88,900. After stacking the appropriate available deals, it is the lowest effective price. After the Rs 8,000 bank discount, the iPhone 17 Pro is now only Rs 1,18,900 if you don't have a phone to exchange.

Should You Wait For iPhone 18 Pro?

This is undoubtedly an intriguing offer at an effective Rs 88,900. But the iPhone 18 Pro will soon be available. Waiting a few more weeks could make more sense if you want Apple's newest and finest products. Additionally, waiting can benefit you even if you don't care about owning the newest model because the release of the iPhone 18 Pro may result in even lower pricing for the iPhone 17 Pro. particularly if you want to exchange your older phone.