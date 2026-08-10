Luxury customisation brand Caviar has released detailed renders and specifications for a supposed foldable iPhone, which it calls 'iPhone 18 Ultra.' Despite no official confirmation from Apple, Caviar is already accepting pre-orders for its custom versions, fueling speculation about a potential September launch for Apple's first foldable device.

Although Apple is reported to be entering the foldable smartphone market this year, premium customisation business Caviar seems to have jumped the gun before the company has made an official announcement. With comprehensive drawings, specifications, and even a pre-order site, the business has released what it describes as a "exclusive insider" look at Apple's first foldable iPhone, which it names the iPhone 18 Ultra.

Although Apple has not verified the device or the launch date, the listing states that the company's first foldable iPhone will be presented on September 9. For customised versions of the gadget, Caviar is already taking deposits. The company guarantees consumers priority delivery, limited-edition serial numbers, and upscale accessories.

If the renderings are anything near to the finished design, the pictures posted on Caviar's website may provide the best glimpse of what Apple's foldable phone may look like to date. In one picture, a very thin phone is shown from the side. The gadget seems significantly slimmer than the majority of current foldables, even when folded. The entire frame features the flat edges found on more current iPhones, and a large camera module is located at the top.

The phone is half folded in another render. The camera region and the back panel are surrounded by an elaborate gold frame on the black textured leather casing. With a gold Apple logo in the middle, the gadget has a high-end watch-like appearance. The cover display resembles the outside displays of book-style folding cellphones in that it is tall and thin. The display that is displayed next to the phone also features the Caviar branding.

Three distinct luxury finishes are displayed in a third advertising image. One type has a back made of burgundy leather with gold accents; another has black leather with dark metallic trim; and the third has a marbled black finish with gold accents. The rectangular cover display and vertically aligned dual-camera configuration are shared by all three. In addition to the high-end finishes, Caviar's page purports to provide important hardware specifications of Apple's foldable flagship.

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Naturally, Apple has not verified any of these specifications. The information on Caviar's website should be regarded as conjecture rather than verification because the company has established a reputation for producing ultra-premium bespoke cellphones, frequently based on current flagship models. However, the comprehensive product site and intricate drawings have fuelled more speculation that Apple's much anticipated foldable iPhone may make its September release.