Reports say Apple's next iPhone 18 Pro could cost up to ₹20,000 more. This is because its making costs have gone up. But with the price hike, you can also expect five major upgrades: a new A20 Pro chipset, a variable aperture camera, a bigger battery, a smaller Dynamic Island, and a new C2 modem.

The tech world is buzzing about Apple's next big thing: the iPhone 18 Pro. Going by Apple's usual schedule, the new iPhone will likely launch in the second week of September, with reports pointing to a date between September 7 and 9. Even though the official launch is still a few weeks away, rumours about the iPhone 18 Pro are already flying thick and fast. The word is that the new Pro models will come with some serious hardware changes. These upgrades, along with the new iOS 27, are expected to give users Apple's best-ever premium experience. But here's the catch: along with new features, the iPhone 18 Pro might also come with a higher price tag.

Will the iPhone 18 Pro cost up to ₹20,000 more?

For the last few years, Apple has kept the starting price of its Pro series iPhones more or less the same. But reports suggest that this might change this year. The iPhone 17 Pro currently starts at ₹1,34,900 in India. The iPhone 18 Pro could be up to ₹20,000 more expensive. If that happens, the new model's starting price could be around ₹1,54,900. In the US market, reports suggest a price increase of $200 to $300.

So, why the big price jump?

Reports indicate that Apple's manufacturing costs could go up by about 38% this time. The main reason is the rising price of memory and RAM chips. On top of that, the new A20 Pro chipset is also expected to be more expensive to make. It will reportedly be built using TSMC's cutting-edge 2-nanometer technology. With all this, a price hike for the iPhone 18 Pro seems almost certain. But Apple is also expected to introduce some impressive upgrades to go with the higher price. Here are the 5 major changes we can expect.

1. The A20 Pro Chipset

Every year, Apple gives its chipset a boost, and the iPhone 18 Pro will be no different. The phone will likely be powered by the A20 Pro chipset, made with TSMC's 2-nanometer process. This new technology should deliver faster performance and better power efficiency. There are also reports that Apple is considering new tech like a vapor chamber system to manage heat. This could help the phone handle gaming, video editing, and AI-based tasks more efficiently.

2. Variable Aperture in the Camera

The camera department is also set to get a major upgrade. Rumour has it that the 48-megapixel Fusion main camera in the iPhone 18 Pro series will feature a variable aperture. This will allow users to control the amount of light entering the lens, which should help in taking much better pictures in different lighting conditions.

3. A Bigger Battery

You can expect better battery life too. Leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro Max might get a battery that's about 10% larger than its predecessor. Some reports even claim that certain versions will have a battery larger than 5,400 mAh. The iPhone 18 Pro will also likely get a bigger battery. When combined with the more efficient A20 Pro chipset and an improved display, this should result in longer battery life.

4. The Dynamic Island Gets Smaller

While we don't expect major design changes for the iPhone 18 Pro, the front of the phone will see some noticeable tweaks. The Pro models will likely stick with the 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays. However, reports suggest a switch to more efficient LTPO Plus OLED panels. The most significant change will be the smaller Dynamic Island. It seems Apple is trying to move some Face ID components under the display.

5. A New C2 Modem

The iPhone 18 Pro might also introduce Apple's new C2 modem. This is expected to bring improved 5G speeds, better signal reception, and lower power consumption. A new N2 chipset for better Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity might also be included. Some reports even hint at support for satellite-based 5G.

Nothing is official yet

It's important to remember that Apple has not officially confirmed any of this information about the iPhone 18 Pro. So, for now, we should treat all this as rumours and leaks. But if the reports are true, we can look forward to upgrades like the A20 Pro chipset, a better camera, a bigger battery, a smaller Dynamic Island, and a new modem. The real question is, if the price does go up by ₹20,000, will these changes be enough to justify it?