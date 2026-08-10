Apple has confirmed the iPhone 18 Pro Max will launch on September 9, with sales beginning on September 18. The device is expected to be priced at ₹1,54,900 in India and will feature a new 2nm A20 Pro chip and a variable aperture camera.

Apple is preparing for its largest hardware event of the year, where the highly anticipated iPhone 18 Pro Max is scheduled to make its formal appearance. The next-generation flagship, set to be released in September, is already generating attention for major enhancements, including a powerful A20 Pro CPU, a new camera system with a variable aperture lens, and better AI functions. While Apple has yet to confirm every detail, many rumours have given customers a clear image of what to anticipate from the premium iPhone.

September Launch Almost Confirmed

Apple is anticipated to introduce the iPhone 18 range during its annual September launch event, as per its typical release schedule. The Pro Max model is expected to highlight the event with other iPhone 18 models, with pre-orders starting soon after the announcement.

If Apple follows its customary timetable, the smartphones might be available in key worldwide countries, including India, within days of the launch event.

The A20 Pro chip will power the flagship

One of the most significant enhancements planned this year is Apple's new A20 Pro chipset, which is produced utilising an innovative manufacturing technique. The chip is expected to provide quicker speed, better graphics, more energy economy, and increased on-device AI capabilities.

The CPU is also expected to enhance multitasking, gaming, and Apple Intelligence capabilities, making the Pro Max Apple's most powerful smartphone to date.

Major Camera Upgrade on the Cards

Photography aficionados might witness one of the most significant camera advancements in years. According to reports, the iPhone 18 Pro Max may include a variable aperture primary camera, which would allow users to modify the quantity of light entering the lens based on the shooting circumstances.

This improvement may dramatically enhance low-light photography, portraiture, and professional-looking photos. Apple is also likely to improve video capture and computational photography.

Expected India Price

While Apple has not officially announced pricing, industry estimates imply that the iPhone 18 Pro Max would be more expensive than its predecessor due to technological enhancements and increased production expenses. Indian pricing is anticipated to be disclosed at the September event.

Should You Wait For the iPhone 18 Pro Max?

With a faster CPU, stronger AI capabilities, camera improvements, and likely design tweaks, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is building up to be one of Apple's most significant changes in recent years. Waiting until September's debut may be a good move for customers looking to upgrade from previous iPhone models.