Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch nine new devices in the Indian market before the end of 2026. The ambitious roadmap includes the iPhone 18 Pro, a foldable iPhone Ultra, the M6-powered MacBook Pro, and a new Apple TV 4K.

Apple is getting ready for one of its largest launches in years with nine new gadgets slated to be rolled out in India over the next several months. The lineup is believed to feature the long-awaited iPhone 18 Pro series, the next-gen MacBook Pro powered by the M6 CPU, a redesigned Apple TV 4K, new Apple Watches and other ecosystem updates. Apple hasn't verified the whole list, but industry rumours suggest the company is preparing for a significant expansion of its hardware range ahead of the holiday shopping season.

iPhone 18 Pro Series to be the flagship launch

The attention is anticipated to be on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max which are tipped to make their debut during Apple’s September event The high-end smartphones may come with the new A20 Pro processor, increased AI features, upgraded cameras and improved battery efficiency, reports said.

Apple is also likely to unveil a slew of software advancements driven by Apple Intelligence, making the Pro lineup quicker and smarter than ever before.

MacBook Pro M6 and More Macs Expected

Apple is also said to be aiming to revamp its Mac portfolio with the next-generation M6 chip in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The new chip is intended to bring significant gains in speed, graphics processing and energy economy.

The updated power might be a boon for professionals in video editing, coding, design and AI-based processes, making the new MacBook Pro one of Apple's greatest productivity releases this year.

Apple TV 4K, Wearables Could See Updates

Along with smartphones and computers, Apple is likely to revamp numerous goods in its ecosystem. A new Apple TV 4K should be speedier and better integrated with smart home devices.

The Apple Watch range is also said to be updated, with new health-tracking functions, and other accessories will be enhanced to solidify Apple’s connected ecosystem.

Why This Launch is Important

Apple seems to be doing more than just renewing one main product, but numerous categories at the same time. The tactic may motivate existing users to update several devices, and also entice new consumers wanting to join the Apple ecosystem.

India is one of Apple’s fastest-growing markets and the wide range of products is likely to further boost the company’s footprint across smartphones, laptops, wearables and home entertainment devices.

What Buyers Are Looking For

Apple has yet to formally disclose launch dates and prices for all of the products, but sources suggest the new gadgets will begin arriving after the company’s September event. We should get more specifics when Apple sends out its formal event invites.