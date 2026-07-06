The Flipkart GOAT sale is offering the iPhone 16 for a killer price of just ₹58,900. The phone packs a punch with its powerful A18 chip, a 48MP camera, and a battery that lasts all day. However, its 60Hz display might be a deal-breaker for some, so it's something to think about before you buy.

Flipkart's GOAT sale is live, and it has brought a fantastic offer on Apple's iPhone 16. This phone was one of the highest-selling smartphones in India last year, and now you have the chance to grab it starting from just ₹58,900.

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On Flipkart, the 128GB storage variant is currently listed at ₹62,900. On top of this, you can get an additional discount of ₹4,000 by using specific bank cards. This brings the effective price of the phone down to ₹58,900. To give you some context, the iPhone 16 was launched in India with a starting price of ₹79,900. You can also lower the price further by exchanging your old phone, though the exchange value will depend on your old phone's model and its condition.

A18 chip for superb performance

The iPhone 16 is powered by Apple's A18 processor. This chip delivers excellent performance for everything from daily tasks and multitasking to gaming. A big plus is that the phone doesn't overheat even during long gaming sessions. Even though it's a 2024 model, it is still considered one of the best-performing smartphones in this price range.

The best camera for social media users

The iPhone 16 features a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. Its main camera offers a great dynamic range and takes pretty good pictures even in low light. The performance of the ultrawide camera is also quite satisfactory. This makes it a great option for those who love sharing photos and videos on social media. However, this model does not have a telephoto lens. Also, you won't get the new selfie camera features that were launched with the iPhone 17 series last year.

A battery that lasts the whole day

This phone is equipped with a 3,561 mAh battery. With normal usage, it can easily last a full day on a single charge. Even with heavy use, the battery will last until the end of the day. However, when it comes to charging speed, the iPhone is still far behind Android flagship phones. This is a weakness, especially when many Android phones support over 100W fast charging.

Is the 60Hz display a compromise?

The phone has a 6.1-inch OLED display with excellent brightness and colour quality. But the refresh rate is only 60Hz. If you are used to high-refresh-rate Android phones, you will easily notice this difference. If you want a smoother display, you could consider the iPhone 17 with its 120Hz ProMotion display or look at other Android flagship models.

Is it the right decision to buy at this price?

At the offer price of ₹58,900, the iPhone 16 is a very attractive deal. Its best features are its performance, reliable camera, and good battery life. But if a high-refresh-rate display is a must-have for you, it would be wiser to go for a newer iPhone model or another Android flagship.