We all know how important the Aadhaar card is in our country. With the mAadhaar app, you don't need to carry your physical Aadhaar card in your pocket anymore. You can download your Aadhaar in the app and complete verification using the QR code when needed. It also has a great security feature that lets you lock or unlock your Aadhaar biometric data to prevent misuse.

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