Government Apps: 8 Must-Have Digital Tools On Your Phone To Make Life Easy!
Stuck with a traffic cop asking for your license? Need to show your ID? No problem! Just keep these government apps on your phone. Here's a list of 8 essential central government apps that will make your daily tasks a whole lot simpler.
Do you have these 8 government apps on your mobile? Here's the Digital India Super Apps list
India is moving fast towards a digital future. The central government has launched many mobile apps to bring services right to your fingertips. Here are 8 important government apps that every smartphone user in India should definitely have.
1. DigiLocker
Gone are the days of carrying physical certificates and documents. With the DigiLocker app, you can keep all your original documents safe on your mobile. You can save key papers like your Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license, and even your Class 10 marks memo in digital format. These digital copies are legally recognized. So, if a traffic cop asks or you need to show ID, this is 100% valid.
2. UMANG
The UMANG app is like an all-in-one super app. You can access hundreds of central and state government services through this single app. Checking your EPFO balance, applying for a PAN card, booking a gas cylinder, or accessing pension services—everything becomes super easy. You don't need to download different apps for different tasks; this one app is enough.
Smartphone Care Alert: 5 Mistakes Secretly Destroying Your Phone, Fix Them Now!
3. mParivahan
The mParivahan app is a real blessing for vehicle owners and drivers. It stores all your vehicle-related documents like the Registration Certificate (RC), insurance copy, pollution certificate, and driving license in a digital format. The Ministry of Road Transport has officially approved it. Plus, you can easily check if there are any traffic fines on your car or bike using this app.
4. Aadhaar App
We all know how important the Aadhaar card is in our country. With the mAadhaar app, you don't need to carry your physical Aadhaar card in your pocket anymore. You can download your Aadhaar in the app and complete verification using the QR code when needed. It also has a great security feature that lets you lock or unlock your Aadhaar biometric data to prevent misuse.
Smartwatch Guide: Hidden Traps Every Buyer Should Avoid! Read Details
5. IRCTC Rail Connect
Anyone who travels by train must know about this app. The IRCTC Rail Connect app lets you book train tickets very quickly and easily. You can handle Tatkal bookings, check seat availability, find out your PNR status, and track the live running status of your train. It's the best official app for planning your journeys.
6. MyGov
The MyGov app is a fantastic platform the central government created to involve citizens in governance. You can share your ideas and suggestions for various government initiatives here. You can also participate in different contests to win certificates and prizes. It's the place to get official updates on all the latest government policies and new schemes.
7. BHIM
The BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) app created a revolution in the digital payments space. This UPI-based app lets you send and receive money directly from your bank account, very securely. You can make payments in seconds by scanning a QR code. You can also handle all your utility payments like mobile recharges, electricity bills, and gas bills simply through this app.
8. Aarogya Setu 2.0
The Aarogya Setu app, which supported all of us during the COVID-19 pandemic, is now available in a new 2.0 version. It's not just for COVID updates anymore; it has become a complete health app. You can create your 'Ayushman Bharat Health Account' (ABHA) ID in it. You can also digitally store your medical records and access key features like information on blood donors and health advisories.
Find the latest Technology News covering Smartphone Updates, AI (Artificial Intelligence) breakthroughs, and innovations in space exploration. Stay updated on gadgets, apps, and digital trends with expert reviews, product comparisons, and tech insights. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything shaping the future of technology.