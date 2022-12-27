Yearend 2022: Mirabai Chanu rules Indian weightlifting as another year delivers another set of medals

Yearend 2022: Indian weightlifting has been delivering, thanks to Mirabai Chanu's ever-rising performance. As another year has ended, she has yet again delivered another set of medals.

Image credit: PTI

By Aparajita Upadhyay The legend of Mirabai Chanu continued to grow as she added a second World Championships medal to her much-decorated trophy cabinet. At the same time, other Indian lifters, too, revelled in the glory of a power-packed performance at the Commonwealth Games in 2022. They say winning is a habit, and Mirabai has certainly made one. The lifter from Manipur expectedly bossed the 49kg field at the Commonwealth Games 2022 to give India the first gold medal of the Birmingham edition. It was not a question of if, but the margin of gold medal win as Mirabai was assured of the title the moment she entered the not-so-competitive field. Such was her domination that the second-place Mauritian, Roilya Ranaivosoa, finished 29kgs behind her. It was Mirabai's third CWG medal and second consecutive gold. The diminutive lifter ended the year with a bang, fetching a silver at the world championships, giving everyone a master class in grit and determination. ALSO READ: India@75: Mary Kom to PV Sindu - Indian women who hold top Olympic records If Mirabai battled painful menstrual cramps to win the Tokyo Olympics silver last year, Mirabai overcame a wrist issue to claim her second world championships medal, adding to her 2017 gold. She lifted 200kg, 87kg in snatch and 113kg in clean-and-jerk. The clean-and-jerk effort also fetched her a silver medal in the section. But as another year passed, the much-anticipated 90kg snatch lift continued to elude her. And that is the biggest downer for the tenacious Mirabai, who has been trying to pull off that one lift since 2020 as more and more opponents achieve the feat in the run-up to the Paris Olympics. ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Look up to Mirabai Chanu for inspiration, reveals Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt

Image credit: PTI

Commonwealth Games high

Earlier in July-August, the senior weightlifters set the ball rolling at Birmingham, with Mirabai going on a record-smashing spree. Records continued to tumble with Jeremy Lalrinnunga claiming his maiden CWG gold medal, obliterating the Games record in snatch and total weight with an aggregate of 300kg (140kg+160kg). Achinta Sheuli, too, shattered the Games record in snatch and total lift on his way to gold with an effort of 313kg(143kg+170kg). Indian weightlifters bagged ten medals, including three golds, as many silvers, and four bronzes. While Mirabai (48kg), Jeremy (73kg) and Achinta (77kg) took home gold medals, Sanket Sagar (55kg), Vikas Thakur (96kg), S Bindyrani (55kg) fetched silver medals. P Gururaja (61kg), Lovepreet Singh (109kg), Gurdeep Singh (+109kg) and Harjinder Kaur (71kg) added a shade of bronze. ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Fans delighted with Lovepreet Singh hands India 9th weightlifting medal India topped the medals tally in the sport in the tournament. But, the lifters, barring Mirabai, needed help to take forward the CWG momentum. Most of them skipped the Asian and World Championships, and the gulf between them and the other lifters worldwide was visible for those who didn't. Apart from Mirabai, the four other Indian lifters were placed in groups C and D, failing to finish even in the top 20 in the Worlds earlier this month. The lifters who register the highest entry weight are placed in group A, followed by B and so on. ALSO READ: CWG 2022 Exclusive - From mobile wallpaper to podium, how Jeremy Lalrinnunga manifested Gold on debut

Image credit: PTI

First junior world champion

In another highlight, India got its maiden junior world champion in Harshada Garud. Competing in the 45kg event, the 19-year-old achieved something that even the likes of Mirabai couldn't in her junior career -- an elusive gold medal in the prestigious tournament in May. Continuing her good run, Harshada added a bronze medal at the Asian Junior championship a couple of months later in July with a better total effort. Her total aggregate of 157kg (69kg+88kg) was four kilograms better than her junior world's effort.

Birmingham: India's Mirabai Chanu gestures after a successful attempt during the women's 49kg weightlifting category match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI07_30_2022_000346B)