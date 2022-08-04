CWG 2022: Look up to Mirabai Chanu for inspiration, reveals Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 3:26 PM IST

    One of the first people to offer her congratulations to Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt after winning Pakistan's first gold medal at this year's Commonwealth Games was none other than Indian superstar Mirabai Chanu.

    Olympic medalist Chanu has propelled herself to popularity and is not only a role model for weightlifters in India but also in the neighbouring country.

    "It was such a proud moment for me when she congratulated me and praised my performance," Butt told PTI after winning the gold in the men's 109+kg category with a record lift of 405 kg. 

    Also read: CWG 2022 Exclusive: From mobile wallpaper to podium, how Jeremy Lalrinnunga manifested Gold on debut

    The 24-year-old Pakistani shattered all the three Games records -- 173 in the snatch, 232 in clean and jerk and the aggregate. "We look up to Mirabai for inspiration. She has shown us that we from South Asian countries can also win an Olympic medal. We became so proud of her when she won the silver at the Tokyo Olympics," he said.

    Gurdeep Singh won bronze in the same category, and Butt considers the Indian as one of his close friends. "We have been very good friends for the last seven-eight years. We have trained together abroad a few times. We are always in touch," Butt let everyone know the bonhomie he shares with his Indian counterparts. 

    For Butt, it was never an Indo-Pak battle but an individual challenge to surpass his best. "It was not that I was competing with an India lifter. I just wanted to give my best and win it here," he said of Gurdeep, who became the first Indian weightlifter to win a CWG medal in the plus-weight category. 

    Also read: CWG 2022: Weightlifter Vikas Thakur strikes silver; emulates Dhawan's 'thigh-five' celebration

    Two visits to India and memories of a lifetime 

    Butt has been to India twice for international events. First was the Youth Commonwealth Championship in Pune back in 2015, and the following year was the South Asian Games in Guwahati. 

    "I've been to India two times, and the support I received each time is unforgettable. I long to go back to India again," he added. 

    "I think, mere Pakistan se jyada fans India mein hai (I think, I've more fans in India than back home)," he said in jest. 

    Amid the mounting cross-border tension between the neighbouring countries, the Pakistani contingent had arrived for the South Asian Games in Guwahati-Shillong in 2016, only to "feel themselves at home". 

    "But when I was in Guwahati, the hotel staff became like my extended family and were in tears when I left. Such was the connection in those 10-15 days. They never made me feel that I am from Pakistan or their enemy," the Pakistani weightlifter added. 

    Also read: CWG 2022: Manipur in celebration mode after Mirabai Chanu's gold rush

    It has been six years since that championship, and Butt wouldn't mind revisiting India. "Definitely, I look forward to visiting again. I never enjoyed any other competition like the way I did in India," he concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 3:26 PM IST
