Former England pacers Steve Finn and Stuart Broad gave contrasting views on India’s chances against England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal.

Former England fast bowler Steve Finn has predicted that India will be knocked out in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal against England. Speaking on the For the Love of Cricket YouTube channel, Finn backed England and South Africa to contest the final in Ahmedabad on March 8.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Finn believes England will overcome India in Mumbai on March 5, while South Africa will defeat New Zealand in Kolkata on March 4. He argued that India are under pressure playing at home, recalling the silence in Ahmedabad after their 2023 ODI World Cup final loss to Australia. Finn also pointed to Suryakumar Yadav’s struggles under pressure in recent matches.

Broad’s Contrasting View

Another former England pacer, Stuart Broad, offered a different perspective. While he agreed South Africa would beat New Zealand, Broad backed India to advance to the final over England. He highlighted India’s dominant record against England, winning six of their last seven T20Is, including a 4-1 home series win in 2025.

Broad said: “India have won six out of the last seven T20Is against England in India. So they are probably 80% favorites. England will have to keep Bumrah quiet and take early wickets to have a good chance.”

Historical Context

India and England are meeting in a T20 World Cup semifinal for the third consecutive edition. India triumphed in the previous semifinal two years ago before clinching the title, while England crushed India in the 2022 semifinal en route to their second trophy. Both sides are aiming to become the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles.

India and England have each lost only once in the tournament so far, against South Africa and the West Indies respectively. The semifinal in Mumbai is expected to be a high-pressure clash, with both teams carrying strong form into the knockout stage.