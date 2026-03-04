Mohammad Kaif has questioned Varun Chakaravarthy’s temperament, claiming the spinner panics when hit for runs ahead of India’s semi-final clash with England.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has raised concerns over Varun Chakaravarthy’s mindset ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England in Mumbai on March 5. Kaif suggested that the mystery spinner tends to panic when batters attack him, leading to negative bowling patterns.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif said: “Many batters are now coming prepared, knowing exactly how to plan against him. That is where a slight problem can arise. I have noticed that when he gets hit for runs, he sometimes shows a bit of panic. You can see it in the way he reacts. Instead of sticking to his natural wicket-to-wicket length, he starts bowling at the pads.”

Kaif’s Technical Observations

Kaif pointed out that Chakaravarthy has relied heavily on his googly throughout the tournament, with batters treating him like an off-spinner. He explained that opponents are waiting for the ball to turn inward, allowing them to hit confidently down the ground. “Throughout this World Cup, I feel he has bowled very little leg-spin,” Kaif added.

Varun’s numbers reflect a dip in form. After nine wickets in the group stage, he managed only three in the Super 8s, conceding runs at an economy rate of 10.17. Overall, he has 12 wickets in seven matches at an average of 15.33 and an economy of 7.66.

Advice for Improvement

Kaif advised Chakaravarthy to focus more on leg-spin to make his googly a surprise weapon rather than a predictable delivery. “He can bowl outside the off-stump line with his leg-spin and then bring in the googly as a variation. If he keeps bowling only googlies, batsmen may start reading him better,” Kaif said.

Chakaravarthy’s career record stands at 71 wickets in 43 T20Is, with an average of 15.63 and two five-wicket hauls.