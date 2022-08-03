CWG 2022 Exclusive: From mobile wallpaper to podium, how Jeremy Lalrinnunga manifested Gold on debut

On Sunday (July 31), Mizoram teenager Jeremy Lalrinnunga displayed a superlative gold-winning performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Speaking exclusively to Asianet News Network, the weightlifter revealed an interesting story behind his CWG debut preparation, his journey through injuries, what lies ahead for him and more.

Mizoram weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who did the country proud by clinching a Gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday (July 31), is today a household name in India. The 19-year-old teenager smashed two Games records on his way to a sensational gold-winning performance, and despite injury woes, Jeremy smiled his way to glory at the international stage.

In an exclusive interview with Asianet News Network, Jeremy revealed an interesting story behind how he turned his dream of winning a gold in his CWG debut into reality. The weightlifter stated that when the dates for this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham were annnounced, he downloaded a photograph of the gold medal, cropped it and saved it as his phone's wallpaper.

"I kept saying that this is something I want and I need to work hard for it. I worked hard, and I got what I wanted," Jeremy exclaimed.

Watch the full interview below:

The 19-year-old reigning Youth Olympic champion, who made his debut at the multi-discipline Games at the senior level, battled excruciating muscle cramps but shattered two records en route to the gold medal in the men's 67kg category.

The Aizwal resident wrote the Games snatch (140kg) and overall lift (300kg) record in his name but not before an injury scare as twice he grimaced in pain during the clean and jerk attempts. Jeremy opened up a huge 10kg gap with the nearest rival, Edidiong Joseph Umoafia, when he lifted 140kg in a successful second attempt. He had begun with 136kg. Jeremy further targetted 143kg in his final effort but did not succeed. In Clean and Jerk, the 2021 Commonwealth Championship winner started with 154kg and followed that up with 160kg but could not complete the 165kg attempt.

"I wanted to show how much I could lift, but in sports such problems arise"

About his battle against the injury, Jeremy said, "When we started warming up, I experienced cramps in my thighs. I was finding it hard to even walk due to the cramps. So I could not complete my warm-up as well."

"During my warm-up, I lifted 120kg with great difficulty. I was cramping up and was unable to perform my lift. I had some time because the opponents were lifting around 140 to 150kg. So I had time to recover, and my coach played a crucial role. He lifted me onto the stage and strategically started with a weight of 154 kgs. I wanted to show how much I could lift, but the cramps stopped me from showcasing my full potential. In sports, such a problems arise," the Mizoram teenager added.

"I've learnt a lot from the Army"

Jeremy, who started weightlifting in December 2011 when he was around 8-9 years old, joined the Indian Army and has been training at the Army Sports Institute since 2012. Talking about how the Army training has contributed to his growth as an athlete, the weightlifter emphasised, "I've learnt a lot from the Army."

"Being part of the Indian Army, it is a natural reaction to offer our salute when we see the tricolour fly high in front of us," added Jeremey, when asked his crisp salute on the podium after bagging a gold medal. "My hand automatically raises for a salute when our flag is being hoisted anywhere," the teenager stated.

"Mirabai Chanu, Cristiano Ronaldo are my role models"

For some time now, India has given birth to some prolific weightlifters who have done the country proud on the global stage. Talking about who has been a role model, Jeremy revealed that while he started to train in weightlifting, he did not have any particular source of inspiration as he was not well-versed in the sport back then. However, he added that Mirabai Chanu, who bagged a gold medal with a record-breaking total of 201kg (88kg + 113kg) in the 49kg category of women's weightlifting, has had a huge impact on his efforts.

"Mirabai Chanu has inspired me a lot because we train together, and I clear my doubts with her. Sometimes we fall short with our training, and so she comes and motivates us. She shares her experiences with us," Jeremy stated.

The Mizoram weightlifter also revealed that he is a huge fan of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who has inspired several youngsters worldwide.

Son of a national-level boxer Lalneihtluanga, Jeremy also aspired to don the gloves but shifted to weightlifting as it involved just power to excel, something he found fascinating. When asked about his father's role in his road to becoming an athlete, the 19-year-old stated, "My father is a sportsman and is a national medallist. Whatever experience my father has had, he shares it with me from time to time to help my progress."

The 2018 Youth Olympic champion dominated the men's 67kg competition with a total lift of 300kg (140kg+160kg), finishing ahead of Samoa's Vaipava Nevo Ioane, who managed a total of 293kg (127kg +166kg).

When asked how the transition from the Youth Olympic championship to the senior level has been, Jeremy said, "It takes a lot of effort to transition from youth to senior level. In Youth Olympics, I was in the 62kg category. I gained weight to compete in the 67kg category at the senior level. It is tough to train with the senior team, and now I understand the need to work harder."

Following the feat, Vaipava Nevo Ioane handed Jeremy the traditional Samoan neckwear, which the Mizoram weightlifter cherishes. "I like the Samoan tribe and style. I have visited Samoa before, and the neckwear that my competitor gifted me is something the tribe believes in, and I was delighted that he wore it around my neck."

"People will get to see what I am capable of in the coming years"

So what is in store next for Jeremy Lalrinnunga? The weightlifter, who is focused on recovering from his injuries, is preparing for his stint at the World Championships and is also gearing up for the Paris Olympics 2024.

"A true athlete is someone who overcomes his injuries and picks himself up to participate again. So, first, I want to recover from my injuries. As far as the World Championship is concerned, since it will be an Olympics qualifying event, I will have to change my category again. Since Olympics doesn't have a 67kg category, I will have to push for the 73kg category. I am sure to experience more things in the future," Jeremey stated.

"This is just the beginning. This is my first major competition at the senior level. I will get to experience a lot more in the future. People will get to see what I am capable of doing," the weightlifter concluded.

