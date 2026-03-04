BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla is confident Team India will defeat England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal. India secured their spot after a five-wicket win over West Indies, thanks to Sanju Samson's match-winning 97*.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president Rajeev Shukla expressed confidence in Team India winning their upcoming semifinal match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, against England on Thursday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Speaking to ANI, BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla, on Wednesday, said, "I am very confident that Team India will win and enter the final."

T20 WC Semifinal: India vs England

Defending champions India are set to clash against two-time T20 World Cup champions England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. India will be coming into the semifinal clash after registering a dominant five-wicket win over West Indies in both teams' last Super 8s clash, which was a must-win fixture for both teams as they were tied on points. England, led by Harry Brook, on the other hand, enter the semifinal on the back of five consecutive T20 WC wins across the league stage and the Super 8s.

India's Road to the Semifinal

Suryakmar Yadav-led India found themselves in a tricky spot after facing a heavy 76-run loss against South Africa in their opening game of the Super 8s stage. Against West Indies, they found themselves in a must-win situation. Credit to Sanju Samson's match-winning 97*, Team India registered a comfortable five-wicket win over West Indies to seal their semis spot.

Recap: India's Dominant Win Over West Indies

In the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. Roston Chase (40 in 25 balls, with five fours and a six) and skipper Shai Hope (32 in 33 balls, with three fours and a six) put on an opening stand of 68 runs for first wicket, but WI slipped to 119/4 in 14.1 overs, despite a fiery cameo by Shimron Hetmyer (27 in 12 balls, with a four and two sixes). It was the pair of Jason Holder (37* in 22 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Powell (34* in 19 balls, with three fours and two sixes) who put on a fiery stand of 76 runs in 35 balls, taking WI to 195/4 in 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/36 in four overs) was India's leading bowler, with Varun Chakaravarthy and Hardik Pandya dropping a spell of 1/40 in four overs each.

In the run-chase, India was reduced to 41/2 within the powerplay. It was a 58-run stand between Samson and Suryakumar Yadav (18), which brought the chase back on track. Then Samson went on to stitch partnerships with Tilak Varma (27 in 15 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Hardik Pandya (17) and Shivam Dube (8*), taking India to a five-wicket win.