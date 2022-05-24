Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic intends to play 'dream' Grand Slam in 'lose-lose' situation

    Novak Djokovic opens up about AELTC's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players following Moscow's aggression on Ukraine.

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic intends to play 'dream' Grand Slam in 'lose-lose' situation snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Paris, First Published May 24, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

    World No.1 Novak Djokovic on Monday confirmed that he "intends to go to Wimbledon" to defend his title despite the controversy over the tournament being stripped of ranking points.

    "Yes, I intend to go to Wimbledon," said the Serbian after overcoming Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the French Open 2022 first round. 

    However, the 35-year-old added that the initial decision of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) to ban Russian and Belarusian players following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine was a 'wrong decision'.

    Djokovic stands to lose 2,000 points due to the decision by the ATP and WTA tours to remove ranking points from Wimbledon in response to the player ban.

    Also read: What keeps Novak Djokovic motivated? Defending French Open champion reveals

    "On a personal, individual level, I have been very negatively affected," said the Serbian, who has already lost 2,000 points by not being able to defend his Australian Open title in January.

    "Collectively, I'm glad that players got together with the ATP and showed to the Grand Slam that when there is a mistake happening, and there was from the Wimbledon side, we have to show that there is going to be some consequences," Djokovic added.

    "I think it (Wimbledon's ban) was a wrong decision. I don't support that at all. But at these times it is a sensitive subject and whatever you decide will create a lot of conflicts. There was never, unfortunately, strong communication coming from Wimbledon. That's why I think it's wrong," the 20-time Grand Slam winner remarked.

    Also read: Djokovic thanks Serie A champions AC Milan for birthday gift; lauds Ibrahimovich

    Tennis governing bodies have themselves banned Russia and Belarus from international team competitions but have allowed players from the two countries to compete as neutrals. The Wimbledon move has been condemned by the tennis governing bodies as discriminatory.

    "It's a very unique and weird situation, but a Grand Slam is a Grand Slam," Djokovic said, adding he was planning to play at the tournament.

    "Wimbledon has always been my dream since I was a kid. I don't look at it through the lens of points or prize money but there has to be some standards with some mutual respect," he said. This is one of these kinds of decisions where there will always be someone who will suffer more. It is a lose-lose situation," the Serbian concluded.

    Last Updated May 24, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis French Open 2022 Rafael Nadal fans elated as 'King of Clay' cruises into second round snt

    French Open 2022: Nadal fans elated as 'King of Clay' cruises into second round

    tennis Naomi Osaka crashes out of French Open 2022 considers skipping Wimbledon snt

    Naomi Osaka crashes out of French Open 2022; considers skipping Wimbledon

    football 'Well done RSPCA' Twitter explodes after West Ham Kurt Zouma charged for abusing cat in video snt

    'Well done RSPCA': Twitter explodes after West Ham's Zouma charged for abusing cat in video

    I hope to make you proud - Erik ten Hag's first message to Manchester United-ayh

    'I hope to make you proud' - Erik ten Hag's first message to Manchester United

    Manuel Neuer extends his stay at Bayern Munich with new contract until 2024-ayh

    Manuel Neuer extends his stay at Bayern Munich with new contract until 2024

    Recent Stories

    Gaming Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 24; here is how you can get rewards

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 24; here is how you can get rewards

    UGC NET Exam 2022: Application form deadline extended; Here's a guide to apply - adt

    UGC NET Exam 2022: Application form deadline extended; Here's a guide to apply

    Apple s mixed reality headset to have 14 cameras multiple chips likely to launch in 2023 report gcw

    Apple's mixed reality headset to have 14 cameras, multiple chips; likely to launch in 2023

    Thor Love and Thunder Trailer: Christian Bale as 'Gorr the God Butcher' beats Chris Hemsworth RBA

    Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer: Christian Bale as 'Gorr the God Butcher' beats Chris Hemsworth

    WhatsApp to stop support for older iPhones running on iOS 10 iOS 11 gcw

    WhatsApp to stop support for older iPhones running on iOS 10, iOS 11

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon