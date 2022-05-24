Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic intends to play 'dream' Grand Slam in 'lose-lose' situation

Novak Djokovic opens up about AELTC's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players following Moscow's aggression on Ukraine.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic on Monday confirmed that he "intends to go to Wimbledon" to defend his title despite the controversy over the tournament being stripped of ranking points.

"Yes, I intend to go to Wimbledon," said the Serbian after overcoming Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the French Open 2022 first round.

However, the 35-year-old added that the initial decision of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) to ban Russian and Belarusian players following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine was a 'wrong decision'.

Djokovic stands to lose 2,000 points due to the decision by the ATP and WTA tours to remove ranking points from Wimbledon in response to the player ban.

"On a personal, individual level, I have been very negatively affected," said the Serbian, who has already lost 2,000 points by not being able to defend his Australian Open title in January.

"Collectively, I'm glad that players got together with the ATP and showed to the Grand Slam that when there is a mistake happening, and there was from the Wimbledon side, we have to show that there is going to be some consequences," Djokovic added.

"I think it (Wimbledon's ban) was a wrong decision. I don't support that at all. But at these times it is a sensitive subject and whatever you decide will create a lot of conflicts. There was never, unfortunately, strong communication coming from Wimbledon. That's why I think it's wrong," the 20-time Grand Slam winner remarked.

Tennis governing bodies have themselves banned Russia and Belarus from international team competitions but have allowed players from the two countries to compete as neutrals. The Wimbledon move has been condemned by the tennis governing bodies as discriminatory.

"It's a very unique and weird situation, but a Grand Slam is a Grand Slam," Djokovic said, adding he was planning to play at the tournament.

"Wimbledon has always been my dream since I was a kid. I don't look at it through the lens of points or prize money but there has to be some standards with some mutual respect," he said. This is one of these kinds of decisions where there will always be someone who will suffer more. It is a lose-lose situation," the Serbian concluded.