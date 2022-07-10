Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When and how did Liverpool realise it wanted Darwin Nunez at Anfield? Jurgen Klopp reveals

    First Published Jul 10, 2022, 3:54 PM IST

    Darwin Nunez is Liverpool’s top transfer ahead of the new season. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp revealed when and how the club realised it wanted him at Anfield.

    Image credit: Liverpool FC

    Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez has become the top transfer for English giants Liverpool after he was roped in from Benfica a couple of weeks back. He has been sensational for the Portuguese club since joining the outfit in 2020, scoring 48 goals from 85 matches across tournaments, besides hammering 34 in 41 last season, while he has 68 from 139 overall. The Reds had to shell out £85 million for the signing. While he might not be an entirely familiar name in England, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp is well aware of the 23-year-old and has revealed when the club realised that it would be wise to have him at Anfield.

    Image credit: Liverpool/Facebook

    Klopp said to Liverpool’s official website, “It was massively impressive when he [Nunez] played in front of us [during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals last season]. When you prepare Benfica, you know up to the size of shoes – we know absolutely everything about an opponent, so we know exactly about the quality of Darwin.”

    Image credit: Liverpool FC

    “It was unclear if he [Nunez] would play because he returned from internationals in the first game. It was clear that he was excellent. But, when you saw it then live, it was awe-inspiring. The power and the mix-up with technique, the desire, smart moves, the problems he caused us,” added Klopp.

    Image credit: Liverpool FC

    “We fell all in love in these two games. A very aggressive South American, it’s a good thing. It was a joy to watch him [Nunez], so when we realised we had a good chance to sign him, we were all-in, and we’re thrilled he’s here now,” Klopp concluded. Liverpool fans will get the first glimpse of him when the side takes on arch-rival Manchester United during a pre-season friendly on Tuesday at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.

