Vinicius Jr set to sign new Real Madrid contract with EURO 1 billion release clause?

Real Madrid will hand new contracts to Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Eder Militao. Meanwhile, the release clause for each is expected to be a whopping €1 billion.

Image credit: Getty

Spanish giants Real Madrid is reportedly preparing for three new contracts for its players: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Eder Militao. Renowned football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano conveys that the three said players are set to sign new deals with Los Blancos. While Vinicius will extend his contract until 2026, Militao will stay until 2028, along with Rodrygo, as notified by Marca journalist Mario Cortegana. However, what is interesting to note is that each new contract will have the most extensive release clause to date, which would be worth a whopping €1 billion.

Vinicius had recently hinted at staying in Madrid while speaking to SporTV: "I will continue in the biggest club in the world. It is just the beginning. I have many things to conquer. I hope to have many trophies at the end of my career." In contrast, Rodrygo hammered nine in 49 last season.

