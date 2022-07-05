Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vinicius Jr set to sign new Real Madrid contract with EURO 1 billion release clause?

    First Published Jul 5, 2022, 2:52 PM IST

    Real Madrid will hand new contracts to Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Eder Militao. Meanwhile, the release clause for each is expected to be a whopping €1 billion.

    Image credit: Getty

    Spanish giants Real Madrid is reportedly preparing for three new contracts for its players: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Eder Militao. Renowned football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano conveys that the three said players are set to sign new deals with Los Blancos. While Vinicius will extend his contract until 2026, Militao will stay until 2028, along with Rodrygo, as notified by Marca journalist Mario Cortegana. However, what is interesting to note is that each new contract will have the most extensive release clause to date, which would be worth a whopping €1 billion.

    Image credit: Getty

    Brazilian striker Vinicius had a stunning last season, as he netted 22 goals in 52 matches across tournaments, including the winning goal against English giants Liverpool that helped Madrid win its record-extending 14th UEFA Champions League (UCL) title. Although French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) was linked to him, he is set to stay put at Santiago Bernabéu, with a reported pay of £34.3 million each season.

    ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United: Portuguese open to Chelsea move?

    Image credit: Getty

    Vinicius had recently hinted at staying in Madrid while speaking to SporTV: "I will continue in the biggest club in the world. It is just the beginning. I have many things to conquer. I hope to have many trophies at the end of my career." In contrast, Rodrygo hammered nine in 49 last season.

    Image credit: Getty

    As for Militao, he has been given a new deal after forming an excellent defensive partnership with David Alaba since last season. The three stars are expected to pen their latest contracts in the coming days upon returning to the pre-season training. Madrid will take on arch-rival Barcelona in a pre-season El Clasico friendly on July 23 before getting its La Liga season underway against Almeria on August 14.

