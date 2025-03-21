Real Madrid have found Vinicius Junior's successor? La Liga giant's asking price amid Saudi interest REVEALED

Read Full Gallery

Real Madrid identify a potential successor for Vinicius Junior amid growing Saudi Arabia interest.

Real Madrid have reportedly lined up a potential replacement for Vinicius Junior as Saudi Arabian clubs continue to express interest in the Brazilian superstar ahead of the summer transfer window.

Vinicius Jr, who has been a crucial part of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, is currently engaged in contract renewal discussions with the Spanish giants. However, despite multiple rounds of negotiations, an agreement has yet to be reached. His current contract runs until the end of the 2027 season, but Madrid are eager to secure his long-term future, given the growing interest from Saudi Pro League clubs. Also read: Will rampant racism in Spain push Vinicius Junior to accept record-breaking Saudi move?

Nico WilliamsAccording to German outlet Bild, Real Madrid have identified Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams as a potential successor to Vinicius Jr. The 22-year-old Spaniard, who impressed during last summer’s European Championships, is valued at approximately £58 million (€70 million). While Madrid also admire Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, Williams presents a more cost-effective option.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have reportedly set their asking price for Vinicius Jr at no less than £208 million (€250 million) should any Saudi club make an official approach this summer. Also read: Carlo Ancelotti unplugged: Real Madrid boss gets candid about future, racism in Spain, Mbappe's talent & more

Recent reports from Spain indicate that Vinicius Jr is open to a contract extension with Madrid, provided his annual salary is increased to €20 million (£16.5 million). Currently, the 24-year-old earns around €15 million (£12.5 million) per year, making him the club’s joint-highest earner alongside Kylian Mbappe. To retain the Brazilian winger, Madrid may need to raise his wages by over 33 per cent, ensuring he becomes the club’s outright top earner.

Despite an inconsistent season, Madrid remain keen on keeping Vinicius Jr, especially with the high-profile arrival of Mbappe. The winger himself has reiterated his commitment to the club, stating his desire to win more trophies and cement his legacy at the Bernabeu. He has already secured 15 major titles with Los Blancos, including two Champions League crowns.

Vinicius Jr’s entourage reportedly met with Saudi Pro League representatives last September, and Madrid are now awaiting a final decision from the player regarding his future. As speculation mounts, the Spanish giants are preparing contingency plans to ensure they remain competitive, whether with Vinicius Jr or his potential replacement, Nico Williams.

