user
user

Real Madrid have found Vinicius Junior's successor? La Liga giant's asking price amid Saudi interest REVEALED

Real Madrid identify a potential successor for Vinicius Junior amid growing Saudi Arabia interest.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 21, 2025, 11:59 AM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly lined up a potential replacement for Vinicius Junior as Saudi Arabian clubs continue to express interest in the Brazilian superstar ahead of the summer transfer window.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Vinicius Jr, who has been a crucial part of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, is currently engaged in contract renewal discussions with the Spanish giants. However, despite multiple rounds of negotiations, an agreement has yet to be reached. His current contract runs until the end of the 2027 season, but Madrid are eager to secure his long-term future, given the growing interest from Saudi Pro League clubs.

Also read: Will rampant racism in Spain push Vinicius Junior to accept record-breaking Saudi move?


article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

Nico WilliamsAccording to German outlet Bild, Real Madrid have identified Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams as a potential successor to Vinicius Jr. The 22-year-old Spaniard, who impressed during last summer’s European Championships, is valued at approximately £58 million (€70 million). While Madrid also admire Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, Williams presents a more cost-effective option.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have reportedly set their asking price for Vinicius Jr at no less than £208 million (€250 million) should any Saudi club make an official approach this summer.

Also read: Carlo Ancelotti unplugged: Real Madrid boss gets candid about future, racism in Spain, Mbappe's talent & more

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

Recent reports from Spain indicate that Vinicius Jr is open to a contract extension with Madrid, provided his annual salary is increased to €20 million (£16.5 million). Currently, the 24-year-old earns around €15 million (£12.5 million) per year, making him the club’s joint-highest earner alongside Kylian Mbappe. To retain the Brazilian winger, Madrid may need to raise his wages by over 33 per cent, ensuring he becomes the club’s outright top earner.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

Despite an inconsistent season, Madrid remain keen on keeping Vinicius Jr, especially with the high-profile arrival of Mbappe. The winger himself has reiterated his commitment to the club, stating his desire to win more trophies and cement his legacy at the Bernabeu. He has already secured 15 major titles with Los Blancos, including two Champions League crowns.

article_image7

Image Credit: Getty Images

Vinicius Jr’s entourage reportedly met with Saudi Pro League representatives last September, and Madrid are now awaiting a final decision from the player regarding his future. As speculation mounts, the Spanish giants are preparing contingency plans to ensure they remain competitive, whether with Vinicius Jr or his potential replacement, Nico Williams.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: No match bans for captains due to slow over-rate offences; ICC rule to be implemented this season HRD

IPL 2025: No match bans for captains due to slow over-rate offences; ICC rule to be implemented this season

'Snack break before we get to work': Bill Gates enjoys vada pav with Sachin Tendulkar; internet drools (WATCH) shk

'Snack break before we get to work': Bill Gates enjoys vada pav with Sachin Tendulkar; internet drools (WATCH)

IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj opens up on Virat Kohli's role in his career and 'emotional' exit from RCB

IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj opens up on Virat Kohli's role in his career and 'emotional' exit from RCB

Shakib Al Hasan cleared to bowl by ECB after being suspended for illegal bowling action in County Championship HRD

Shakib Al Hasan cleared to bowl by ECB after being suspended for illegal bowling action in County Championship

India submits official bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad: Report snt

India submits official bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad: Report

Recent Stories

IPL 2025 Virat Kohli Throwback: When RCB star set record straight on being vegetarian and NOT vegan! snt

Virat Kohli Throwback: When RCB star set record straight on being vegetarian and NOT vegan!

Tata Group companies quietly emerge as key global suppliers for Tesla amid India's EV push AJR

Tata Group companies quietly emerge as key global suppliers for Tesla amid India's EV push

TRAGIC! Passenger dies mid-flight on Air India, found dead after arrival in Lucknow dmn

TRAGIC! Passenger dies mid-flight on Air India, found dead after arrival in Lucknow

Shalini Pandey mocks comparison with Alia Bhatt; Shares her struggles in career MEG

Shalini Pandey mocks comparison with Alia Bhatt; Shares her struggles in career

US Steel Stock Declines After-Hours On Weak Guidance, Retail Sentiment Hits A Nadir

US Steel Stock Declines After-Hours On Weak Guidance, Retail Sentiment Hits A Nadir

Recent Videos

Veera Dheera Sooran Trailer OUT: Chiyaan Vikram's Action-Packed Comeback!

Veera Dheera Sooran Trailer OUT: Chiyaan Vikram's Action-Packed Comeback!

Video Icon
L2: Empuraan Smashes US Pre-Sales, Outshines Sikandar!

L2: Empuraan Smashes US Pre-Sales, Outshines Sikandar!

Video Icon
Rani Mukherjee Birthday Special: 10 ICONIC SONGS That Define Her Bollywood Legacy!

Rani Mukherjee Birthday Special: 10 ICONIC SONGS That Define Her Bollywood Legacy!

Video Icon
Sonia Gandhi, Jaya Bachchan & Akhilesh Yadav Attend IUML Iftar in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Sonia Gandhi, Jaya Bachchan & Akhilesh Yadav Attend IUML Iftar in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Caught Talking & Laughing During NATIONAL ANTHEM; Video Goes Viral

Nitish Kumar Caught Talking & Laughing During NATIONAL ANTHEM; Video Goes Viral

Video Icon